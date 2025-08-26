Royal Castle comes to Champ Fleurs

The recently opened Royal Castle at Shops of Champs Fleur. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Local fried chicken franchise, Royal Castle, is expanding its footprint in TT with a new, drive-thru-equipped branch at The Shops at Champ Fleurs.

With direct access to the Eastern Main Road and the Priority Bus Route, the location gives customers a wealth of convenience.

Speaking at the branch's opening on August 25, Nadia Winchester, human resources manager at Royal Castle, said that’s why the location was chosen.

"We are hoping to capture all those people who are looking for convenience. When you’re driving home in the evening and don’t want to come out of the car, you can swing into the drive-thru and then turn right back onto the main road.

"We hope this will serve the community and people here," she told Newsday.

With its accessibility and close proximity to the Mt Hope Hospital, SBCS Global Learning Institute and Carib Brewery, Winchester said the franchise hopes to provide a quick, delicious option for employees, students and commuters alike.

She said the new branch and the recent reopening of the Independence Square, Port of Spain restaurant in January, the local franchise is looking at growth and higher visibility.

"We’re always trying to widen our reach and footprint in TT and this is just the start of more to come and many more openings.

"We’re looking to grow as an organisation and to widen our reach and hope that as we grow our brand, people see us as more present around the country."

Dozens poured in at the opening during lunch hour, where they were able to enjoy the free merchandise, giveaways and games.

Royal Castle is one of the first businesses to open at The Shops of Champ Fleur, which is currently undergoing renovation.