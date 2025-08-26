Rowley should stay retired

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE EDITOR: As a concerned and long standing member of the People’s National Movement, I am puzzled and frustrated by Dr Keith Rowley’s continued involvement in national affairs, despite his public retirement from active politics. What is his intention? Is this an attempt to destabilise Penny Beckles and have Stuart Young reinstated as leader?

The few remaining active PNM members now witness a party adrift, lacking clear leadership and direction. Instead of allowing the new leadership to establish authority and rebuild trust with the public, Rowley’s interventions are creating confusion and undermining confidence.

If the PNM is to regain its footing and relevance, it is essential that retired leaders respect the mandate of the current leadership. Continued interference only deepens internal divisions and risks further eroding the party’s credibility on the national stage.

The PNM deserves a chance to stand united, without the shadow of former leaders dictating its path.

DAVID BECKLES

Arima