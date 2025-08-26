Rowley should be last to talk

Dr Keith Rowley - File photo

THE EDITOR: Keith Rowley should be the last man lecturing anyone on sovereignty or foreign policy. This is the same prime minister who invited US troops to train in our waters while crime spiralled out of control. Not a single warship or marine reduced the bloodshed but he posed for the photo-ops.

Begged Venezuela for gas while pretending to be tough on Maduro. One minute it’s “friendship,” the next it’s sanctions. Which is it, Keith? Turned a blind eye to corruption, from AV Drilling to ferry contracts to ministers drowning in scandal, all swept under the carpet while citizens struggle for bread and water.

Preached Caricom unity when it suited him, only to abandon it for partisan gain. Yesterday, he played the regional statesman; today he trashes that very unity.

So when Rowley talks about “sovereignty,” remember:

He put foreign troops above his own police service.

He put party loyalty above regional solidarity.

He put himself above accountability.

Rowley’s version of sovereignty isn’t about principle it’s about survival in office. And every Trini living with crime, poverty, and corruption is paying the price.

TONY MARK RAMJEWAN

Maraval