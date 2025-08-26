Rain abandons Chief Sec Bago T10 final again; Gunners, Islanders share title

Groundsmen remove the covers at the Speyside recreation ground during the Chief Secretary's Bago T10 final on August 24. Photo courtesy Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast -

For the second straight season, rain had the final say in proceedings as the 2025 Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast final between Fort King George Gunners and Little Tobago Islanders was abandoned because of unplayable conditions at the Speyside Recreation Ground, Tobago, on August 24.

Last June, the Gunners met a similar fate at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, as their finale with Rainforest Rangers was also abandoned because of bad weather.

In this year's fifth edition, just six overs were possible in the final before the rain intervened. And although the players were off the field for just over an hour, the water which seeped into the bowlers' run-up area created a hazardous situation and the umpires ultimately decided to abandon the affair. Similar to last year, the team's will share the tournament's top prizes, with the Gunners and the Islanders receiving $35,700 each.

In the six overs of play, the Islanders got to 42 for two after being inserted by the 2023 champs Gunners. Opening batsman Teshawn Castro and Tion Webster made 13 and 12 respectively, before they were dismissed by the pair of Gunners captain Dejourn Charles (one for 15) and seamer Kieshawn Dillon (one for five).

After the game, Gunners batsman Cephas Cooper was adjudged the tournament MVP after rattling off 228 runs in six innings at an average of 114. Cooper also crashed two fifties in the tourney, including an unbeaten 96 off 32 balls in a massive 72-run win against Buccoo Reef Divers on August 22. Castro and Webster were the next-best scorers in the tournament with 136 and 124 runs respectively.

With the ball, Islanders' left-arm spinner Damion Joachim was the star performer with ten wickets at an impressive economy of 6.36. Against the Buccoo Reef team on August 15, Joachim had magical figures of four for nine to help his team to a 33-run win.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine lauded the Tobago Cricket Association for successfully putting on the event and praised the ground staff and others responsible for producing a turf wicket at the Speyside venue. He also expressed his desire to take the Chief Sec tournament to other communities on the island.

Tournament MVP: Cephas Cooper - Fort King George Gunners

Most wickets: Damion Joachim (ten wickets) - Little Tobago Islanders