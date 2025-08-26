President, Opposition pay tribute to former minister Lenny Saith

This 2007 file photo shows former prime minister Patrick Manning, left, and former PNM minister Dr Lenny Saith - both deceased - with then PNM MP Christine Kangaloo, on the political hustings. - File photo

WITH REPORTING BY SEAN DOUGLAS

Former government minister Dr Lenny Saith died on August 25 at his home in Sumadh Garden, San Fernando. He was 90 years old.

Saith entered Parliament as a temporary senator in 1987. He became a minister in January 1992, serving as Planning and Development Minister and Leader of Government Business in the Senate. He served until May 2010.

President Christine Kangaloo extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on his passing.

In a statement on August 25, Kangaloo said Saith devoted decades of service to the people of TT, holding several ministerial portfolios across successive parliaments, including planning and development, public administration and information, energy and energy industries, trade and industry and serving as minister in the Office of the Prime Minister. He was also leader of government business.

“An engineer by profession, he distinguished himself through his leadership, dedication, and commitment to national development.

“In recognition of his significant contribution to public service and the advancement of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Saith was awarded the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 2017.”

The statement said the Office of the President expressed profound gratitude for Saith's enduring service to TT, and joined the national community in mourning his loss.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles paid tribute to Saith during a media conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain, on August 25.

She said Saith entered Parliament in 1987 when the PNM was in opposition.

“Dr Saith was an engineer by profession who chaired the PNM. He was very soft-spoken, very humble but very effective. He received the Eric Williams Medal of Honour.

“To his wife and relatives, on behalf of the PNM, and no doubt the people of TT, we extend our condolences as someone who served TT as a very humble but as a very dedicated, committed person.”

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley paid tribute on Facebook.

"I am very saddened by the news as I reflect on my long association with this stalwart of public service to all the people of TT."

Rowley said Saith served at many levels from an engineering professional to local government to minister, acting prime minister and PNM chairman.

"Throughout all of this he, as servant or mentor, was never ruffled nor was he ever too busy to respond as needed by his colleagues or country.

"In all these years of sharing time, space and responsibility with him, through storms and even provocations, I have never seen him frown or utter a word in anger."

Rowley hailed Saith as being "always that calming voice that steered discussions to reason and good outcomes."

"My family and I extend our sincerest condolences to the Saith family and all those who today would have lost a truly remarkable friend of this nation and trust that somewhere in our nation another citizen like him exists and is about to emerge."

Former Arima MP and Arima Mayor Ashton Ford paid tribute to Saith in a text to Newsday.

"Dr Lenny Saith can best be remembered as the steady hand and guiding presence who stood at the crossroads of 'the good and the bad' within the PNM."

Ford said Saith joined the party, and with then PNM leader Patrick Manning and Dr Keith Rowley undertook the monumental task of rebuilding the PNM after its shattering 33-three defeat in the 1986 general election, its first loss in 30 years, which left many hearts broken.

"Yet Dr Saith and his colleagues embraced the challenge. Tirelessly, for five long years, they journeyed from constituency to constituency, speaking at cottage meetings, sometimes to small, quiet gatherings, sometimes to more spirited audiences in traditional PNM strongholds.

"With compassion and determination, they sought to heal wounds, restore confidence, and rekindle the movement’s spirit."

Their perseverance paid off in 1991, when the PNM won office, with Saith became Senate leader and planning minister.

"At the party level, he was elected chairman, a position in which his calm demeanor and steady leadership became invaluable.

"At a time when many members of Parliament and the Senate were newcomers, Dr Saith was the unifying figure – methodical, businesslike, and respected for his fairness.

Ford said Saith approached disputes with wisdom and tact, settling matters swiftly and decisively, both within the party and in his ministerial responsibilities."

He said as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities and Transport he first met Saith as vice chairman of the Public Transport Service Commission (PTSC).

"Even then, his leadership qualities, humility, and commitment to service shone through."

Ford said Saith's political journey was marked by distinction. He said Saith later served as PNM deputy leader, chairman of the Implementation Committee, minister of trade and industry, minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, minister of public administration and information, while greatly helping the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

"His trusted partnership with prime minister Manning underscored the confidence reposed in him, a testament to his unwavering dedication and competence."

Ford said after retirement from active politics in 2010, Saith still quietly contributed to the party in opposition, with the party twice formally saluting his immense contributions.

"Dr Lenny Saith leaves behind a legacy of humility, dignity, and resolute commitment to the PNM and to the nation.

"He will forever be remembered as a man of calm strength, deep respect, and selfless service – one who carried out every duty entrusted to him with grace and honour."

Beckles further paid tribute in a statement later, saying the PNM has been plunged into mourning.

"Dr Lenny Saith was a colossus in all of his spheres of influence and left an indelible mark in every space – professional, social and personal – that he occupied.

"An engineer by profession, his leadership and managerial skills led to high success levels in his former places of employment including Trintoplan, and as the Government’s chief planning and construction engineer."

Beckles said despite Saith's many accolades and achievements, he had no airs about him.

"He was a simple and a humble man. He sought neither position nor status, and endeared himself to people, many of whom loved working with him.

"He was known to encourage people to operate at levels that they themselves did not know or believe that they were capable of."

She said he was one of the most widely respected figures to have ever graced the political landscape of TT.

"In 1987, he became the chairman of the PNM. His mission was to re-shape the party in time for the 1991 general election. He brought his professional fervour to the Chairman’s portfolio, and tremendously aided in turning the party’s fortunes around."

Starting as a temporary opposition senator in 1987, he eventually became minister of planning, energy, public administration, and trade, and minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

He then repeatedly served as Acting Prime Minister.

Beckles said, "I had the distinct pleasure of serving in the Cabinet from 2002–2007 with Dr Saith.

"His was always a thoughtful, industrious and exemplary being.

"As a new cabinet member, he took the time to ensure that I, and others, learnt the proper way of doing things, with a view to ensuring that the country was serviced efficiently, effectively and with integrity by a PNM government." She said such care and mentorship were his trademarks, as it was well-known that he heavily shaped the educational needs and progress of his siblings.

Beckles said in 2017 Saith was awarded the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and 2018 was given the PNM's highest award, the Dr Eric Williams Medal of Honour.

"Dr Saith’s passing is a tremendous loss to our party, to our country and especially to his family." Beckles said the PNM was incredibly grateful for his outstanding work and contributions.

"We commiserate deeply with his family and friends, and we pray that his soul is granted freedom to enter into divine bliss.

"Well done, good and faithful servant Dr. Lenny Krishendath Saith. Your outstanding work here is complete. Your party and your country are grateful."