Policing in schools

Special reserve police officers take their oath of office during a ceremony on August 22 at the Marabella South Secondary School Auditorium. - Photo courtesy TT Police Service

In a bold move aimed at curbing violence and restoring discipline in schools, the Minister of Education and the Minister of Homeland Security have jointly announced the deployment of police officers to selected primary and secondary schools across Trinidad. This initiative, guided by suspension data and the identification of “hot spot” areas, is set to place special reserve police (SRP) officers in 80 institutions — 60 secondary and 20 primary schools — where incidents of indiscipline and violence have reached concerning levels.

While the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) acknowledges the urgency of the situation and supports efforts to ensure the safety of students and staff, the association has raised several critical concerns regarding the implementation, legality, and long-term implications of this initiative.

A measured welcome

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin has expressed initial support for the government’s intention to address school violence, noting that teachers and students deserve a safe and secure learning environment. “We understand the need for immediate intervention in schools where violence has become disruptive to the educational process,” Lum Kin stated. “However, we must ensure that any action taken is lawful, proportionate, and respectful of the educational ethos.”

TTUTA recognises that the presence of law enforcement may serve as a deterrent to violent behaviour and provide reassurance to school communities. Yet, the association is adamant that this must not become a permanent fixture or substitute for deeper systemic reform.

Legal and ethical considerations

One of TTUTA’s foremost concerns is the legality of deploying police officers to school campuses. The association has requested clarity on the legislative framework that permits such action, and whether it aligns with existing education and child protection laws. The Minister of Education has reportedly assured that legal reviews are underway, but TTUTA insists that these must be transparent and inclusive of stakeholder input.

Moreover, TTUTA has voiced strong opposition to the presence of armed officers in schools. “The sight of firearms in an educational setting can be deeply unsettling,” Lum Kin emphasised. “It risks creating an atmosphere of fear rather than one of learning and growth. We must be careful not to criminalize the school environment.”

Temporary measures, long-term vision

TTUTA has called for clear guidelines on the duration of the police deployment. The association maintains that this should be a short-term intervention, accompanied by a robust exit strategy and measurable outcomes. “We cannot allow this to become a normalized response to school discipline,” Lum Kin warned. “Schools are not battlegrounds — they are spaces for nurturing minds and building futures.”

In addition to time-bound deployment, TTUTA is advocating for the integration of complementary strategies that address the root causes of school violence. These include increased access to guidance counsellors, mental health services, conflict resolution programs, and community engagement initiatives.

A call for collaboration

TTUTA firmly believes that addressing violence in schools requires a whole-of-society approach. The association is calling on government ministries, non-governmental organisations, faith-based groups, and community leaders to work together in crafting sustainable solutions.

“Schools reflect the challenges of the wider society,” Lum Kin noted. “Poverty, trauma, family instability, and social exclusion all manifest within the classroom. If we are to truly make our schools safe, we must confront these issues head-on.”

TTUTA is also urging the Ministry of Education to engage teachers, principals, and school supervisors in the planning and monitoring of the police deployment. Their insights and experiences are invaluable in shaping policies that are both effective and respectful of the school culture.

Safeguarding the educational space

As this initiative unfolds, TTUTA remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the educational space. The association will continue to monitor the impact of police presence in schools and advocate for practices that uphold the dignity and rights of all students and educators.

“We are not opposed to action,” Lum Kin concluded. “We are opposed to reaction without reflection. Let us move forward with wisdom, compassion, and a shared commitment to the well-being of our nation’s children.”

TTUTA invites the public to join the conversation and contribute to a national dialogue on school safety, discipline, and the future of education in TT.

We must not "throw our hands up in the air!" and give up. There is too much at stake; our nation deserves meaningful interventions, which will save our future not only for us, but for the future generation.