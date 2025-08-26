PNM to host pre-Independence event

PNM lady vice-chair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly speaks at a media conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain, on August 25. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE PNM will be having a pre-Independence Day commemoration on August 30 in front of City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain, from 5-8 pm.

The event, called For the Love of Liberty, was described by PNM lady vice-chair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly as being an education and cultural experience.

Speaking to media during a conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain, on August 25, Gadsby-Dolly said the event was not a party.

“It’s really a solemn event that is educational as well. We’re asking people to bring their children and their families because it really is to ensure that we understand the importance of this commemoration. We aim to have a wonderful event that involves elements of a procession and a light show, so we’re asking people to come with your cell phones charged.

“It’s not just about enjoying the cultural parts of it, although we are going to have some aspects of culture, some dance, of course the national instrument, the steel pan and some cultural national street food that we will have provided for the public. It really is about the importance of Independence, the history of Independence and so it’s going to have some aspects of those things melded together in a very enjoyable experience”

She said people should bring their families and their children out to enjoy the event.

“It’s going to be in the front of City Hall. It’s an open event so we can cater for as many people to come as possible, and we are looking forward to you joining us to commemorate the Independence on the eve of Independence, August 30, in Port of Spain.”

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said the PNM was inviting everyone to come out and celebrate.

“Of course you know the Prime Minister dared me to have a parade. It’s not about a parade, we’re having an event to recognise the importance of our anniversary, and we are inviting everyone to come.”