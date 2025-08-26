Penny has no moral authority

PNM Leader Pennelope Beckles. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The Opposition Leader, Pennelope Beckles, is in no position to lecture anyone about interference in state financial institutions. Her recent outburst – “keep your hands off First Citizens bank” ­– is not only hypocritical but insulting to the intelligence of the population.

Let us deal with facts. Beckles was a senior minister in multiple PNM administrations between 2001 and 2010 under Patrick Manning, and again served in cabinet under Keith Rowley as Minister of Planning and Development from March 2022 until May 2025.

During these periods, First Citizens, National Gas Company, Petrotrin, and other state institutions were repeatedly embroiled in controversy, including questionable financial management and allegations of political manipulation. Yet, Beckles said absolutely nothing.

Where was her voice when the PNM government presided over:

• The collapse and bailout of CL Financial and Clico 2009-2010 which cost taxpayers over $20 billion?

• The scandal surrounding Petrotrin’s $12 billion debt, accumulated under PNM oversight?

• The sale of First Citizens shares in 2013, later mired in controversy due to insider trading by a senior official?

• The downgrade of TT’s credit rating multiple times between 2015 and 2020, under the PNM’s mismanagement?

Beckles was not just silent she was complicit through her political comfort. For ten years she offered no critique, no warning, no “hands off” mantra. In fact, she willingly benefitted from cabinet positions until the people voted the PNM out of office in 2025.

Now, as freshly minted opposition leader since May 6, 2025, she suddenly discovers her voice. This is not principle; it is desperation. The population has long memories, and they know that Beckles’ record is one of silence, accommodation, and political convenience.

The truth is, she has no moral compass to speak on this matter. Her words are not about protecting First Citizens they are about protecting a weakened PNM and attempting to destabilise a government that is finally taking steps to restore accountability.

Pennelope Beckles should be the last person lecturing anyone on financial integrity. The people of TT are not fooled.

CURTIS ANTHONY OBRADY

Arima

Editor's note: The PNM was not in government in 2013.