New traffic plan, robust security for CPL matches

TKR supporters celebrate at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, in 2024. -

AS thousands of cricket lovers get ready to descend upon the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, for the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the police said it has activated a robust and well-coordinated security and traffic management plan ahead of the Trinbago Knight Riders’ home fixtures, to ensure fans can safely enjoy the games.

Fans have complained about the traffic before and after past CPL games at the Tarouba venue for a number of years. In the past, a shuttle service was implemented to alleviate the traffic, but this failed to accommodate the large number of fans leaving the venue simultaneously. There will be no shuttles this year.

The 2025 measures were announced during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on August 26. ACP Wayne Mystar, WPC Danielle Ambrose-Mitchell of the Southern Division, and Police PRO Michelle Lewis outlined the preparations for the high-profile matches.

The home games, scheduled from August 29 to September 3, will feature the Knight Riders competing against five CPL franchises: the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and defending champions St Lucia Kings. The only day match will be held on September 1, at 11 am, when the Knight Riders face the Patriots, with all other matches starting at 7 pm daily.

In anticipation of large crowds amid the country’s ongoing state of emergency (SoE), Mystar said police conducted a thorough risk assessment and will implement measures to manage the crowd, prevent criminal activity, alleviate traffic congestion, and respond promptly to medical and security emergencies.

Highlighting the scale of the operation, Mystar noted that law enforcement is prepared for various potential threats, including public disturbances, terrorism, medical incidents, and natural disasters. The response team will include uniformed and plainclothes officers, crowd management personnel, air surveillance support, and collaboration with private security firms contracted by CPL organisers. Officers inside the venue will wear the standard grey and blue uniforms, while heavily armed personnel will be stationed outside the stadium.

To address traffic congestion, an ongoing issue at previous CPL events, the police are introducing a new traffic diversion strategy designed to ease post-match gridlock. Five minutes before each match ends, local traffic access to the Tarouba Flyover will be restricted to separate event-related vehicles from regular traffic. Residents in nearby areas will be directed to use alternative routes. Mystar said a “successful dry run” of the plan has already been conducted.

Public parking will remain free but limited, with VIP and VVIP parking available on the southern side of the stadium and general public parking on the north side on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking on the shoulders of the Solomon Hochoy Highway will be prohibited, with violators subject to fines. While towing will not occur inside the venue, officers will enforce orderly parking and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

WPC Ambrose-Mitchell reminded attendees, on-site parking is free and warned anyone soliciting cash is likely attempting to scam patrons. She urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Fans are encouraged to arrive three hours before game time to allow for mandatory security screenings.

A list of prohibited items has been issued in line with International Cricket Council and CPL regulations. Items banned from the venue include lighters, glass or plastic bottles, sharp objects, backpacks, coolers, drones, professional cameras (except mobile phones), weapons of any kind, and outside food or drinks.

Umbrellas are only permitted during the daylight match and must not display any branding or advertising. Raincoats are recommended for evening games, as umbrellas will be disallowed after dark. Patrons with medical or dietary needs may bring essential items, which will be inspected at the gate.

Although alcohol will be available for purchase, Mystar urged patrons to drink responsibly. After each game, officers will be stationed throughout the venue and surrounding areas to monitor traffic, manage crowds, and deter criminal activity.

Reiterating security protocols, Mystar emphasised that no firearms, licensed or otherwise, will be allowed inside the stadium. Licensed firearm holders are advised to secure their weapons at designated police stations before attending any matches. Additionally, as part of the emergency evacuation plan, police will work closely with the Fire Service, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, and event organisers to ensure swift, co-ordinated responses to any emergency.