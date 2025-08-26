Man loses Rolex, $23k after stopping for coconut water

- File photo

A stop for coconut water proved costly for a 62-year-old man from West Bay Side Towers after thieves broke into his car and stole money and valuables.

According to reports, around midnight on August 25, the victim left the Royal Bank branch at West Mall and drove to Tragarete Road near the Queen's Park Oval, where he stopped to purchase coconut water.

He parked his vehicle on the northern side of the road, turned off the engine, and crossed the street to make the purchase.

About five minutes later, when he returned to his car, he noticed his front passenger door was open. The victim's black Swiss Port knapsack, valued at $400, which contained $23,000 in cash, was missing.

Also stolen were a Rolex watch valued at $24,000, three Scotiabank cards, two Unit Trust Corporation cards, one American Express card, his driver’s permit, ID card, passport, personal and work documents. Additionally, a black leather briefcase valued at €140 was reported missing.

The police are currently investigating the incident.