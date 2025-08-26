Liam Carrington breaks 200m backstroke record at World Jr Champs; 22nd overall

Trinidad and Tobago's Liam Carrington landed another national record as he closed out his competition at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania on August 24 when he lowered the boys' 15-17 mark in the 200-metre backstroke category.

Swimming out of lane four in the fourth heat, Carrington placed second in two minutes, 04.48 seconds (2:04.48) as he finished behind Brazil's Davi Vallim Costa De Carvalho (2:02.50). Both swimmers were unable to progress to the final later that day, but Carrington would have certainly taken pride in dipping below the previous national record.

Carrington's swim was good enough for 22nd overall in a field of over 60 swimmers. De Carvalho placed 15th overall. However, both swimmers were more than two seconds behind the slowest qualifier for the final, Ukraine's Anton Denysenko (2:00.33).

The 200m backstroke final was eventually won by Ireland's John Shortt in an electric 1:56.19. Shortt also grabbed the gold medal in the 100m backstroke final, to go along with a bronze-medal finish in the 50m backstroke.

Although Carrington didn't medal at the meet, it was good one for him on a personal level as he also broke 15-17 age group records in the men's 50m and 100m backstroke events. In the 50m backstroke, he lowered the previous mark twice on August 21 and registered a time of 25.56 seconds to finish ninth overall. Meanwhile, in the 100m backstroke final the previous day, Carrington finished seventh in 54.83. In the semifinals of the 100m backstroke on August 19, Carrington swam to a national record time of 54.54.

On August 23, Carrington placed 24th overall in the 100m freestyle in 50.26, with countryman Evan Gillard-Bruce placing 65th overall in 52.50.