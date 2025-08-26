Judiciary scales back law-term opening

Hall of Justice, Knox Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE ceremonial opening of the 2025-2026 law term has been scaled back and will take place at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain instead of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), the Judiciary announced on August 26.

Citing national uncertainties, the Judiciary confirmed the event will be scaled down to a court sitting only on September 16.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie is scheduled to deliver an address at 10 am, which will be broadcast live on television and streamed across the Judiciary’s social media platforms. The full format, including a service of divine worship and parade, will resume at NAPA in 2026.

The decision to scale down the ceremonial opening follows the government’s move to cancel this year’s annual Independence Day parade, fireworks display, and official functions amid the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) and associated security risks.

In its place will be a National Day of Prayer and Reflection intended to unite citizens across faiths.

State-sponsored fireworks have been cancelled, though permits will be issued for private use of silent fireworks, especially to accommodate vulnerable individuals and animals, Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander told the media recently.

The ministers noted that ongoing threats and the SoE, declared on July 18, prompted the move to cancel the August 31 Independence Day events.

On August 13, NAPA was designated the venue for the court’s ceremonial opening of the 2025/2026 law term. The move to NAPA took place in 2023, mainly to accommodate the increased number of judges since the Judiciary said it could not further expand the stage at the Convocation Hall to accommodate them.

In 2020 and 2021, the term opened with a virtual address by Archie owing to pandemic restrictions. There was no parade or inspection of the troops. There was also none in 2022.

In 2018, the interfaith service for the 2018/2019 opening was held at the City Hall auditorium because of the damage to the Trinity Cathedral from the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that year.