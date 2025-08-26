Independence must mean more

Spectators at the Independence Day parade, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31, 2024. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: On August 31, 1962, TT raised its flag and declared itself an Independent nation. Sixty-three years later, whilst we mark that milestone with pride we must also do so with necessary reflection.

Independence is not just about survival or ceremony. It must be measured by our ability to achieve self-governance, equity and progress — across every sector of national life. And in those areas and many others, we still fall short: in justice, in infrastructure, in education, in labour, in cultural development and in the integrity of our leadership.

We’ve seen brilliance across generations. Our sportsmen and women have brought global recognition. Our cultural icons have shaped Caribbean identity. Our academics and professionals continue to excel at home and abroad. We’ve built institutions, expanded access to education, and maintained democratic traditions in a region where many have faltered. But beneath the surface, the cracks persist.

Our education system remains unequal. Roads crumble. Public transport falters. Food prices soar. Floods follow every rainfall. Health services are unreliable. Water supply is inconsistent. Crime is rampant. Justice is delayed. Agriculture is neglected. Employment is unsustainable. And our national identity? Still fragmented and undefined.

We hear the mantra “we’re all in this together,” yet inequality deepens. Those with resources thrive. Those without, struggle. Billions of dollars have passed through our hands, yet the average citizen still fights for basic access to public services.

Politically, we remain trapped in a cycle of blame, corruption and evasion. Accountability is rare. Representation is weak. And when elections approach, politicians suddenly remember our Constitution and the anthem’s promise: “Here every creed and race find an equal place.” But where is that equality in practice?

We were promised a nation where unity and justice would guide our development. Instead, political actors continue to exploit race, religion and party loyalty to divide us, especially when elections draw near. Instead of promoting service and solidarity, they promote isolation, victimisation and conflict.

So, what should Independence mean — 63 years on?

It must mean:

• Leadership that is transparent, accountable and service-driven

• A Justice system that protects all citizens equally

• Economic policies that prioritise sustainability and inclusion

• Labour reform that empowers workers and strengthens industrial relations

• Infrastructure that supports daily life, not just political optics

• Public services that honour citizens’ time, dignity and right to quality care

• Cultural development that reflects our diversity and builds unity

• A Constitution that evolves with the needs of the people

Independence must be more than fireworks, parades and public holidays. It must be a living reality where citizens have the power to shape their future, access opportunity and hold leaders accountable.

We cannot afford another decade of delay. The time for transformation is now. Not cosmetic change, but revolutionary change rooted in truth, justice, solidarity and a society where everyone counts.

TT has come far. But we still have far to go. Let this 63rd anniversary be not just a celebration, but a recommitment to justice, equity and true self-determination.

Only then will Independence rise to meet its promise, where leadership is accountable and every citizen has equal access to public services, work and the dignity of daily life.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

La Brea