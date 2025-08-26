How Fair This Spot: An evening of classical vocal, instrumental music at Central Bank

Enrique Ali, left, Natalia Dopwell and Simon Browne. -

Classical musicians Simon Browne, Enrique Ali and Natalia Dopwell will present How Fair This Spot, an evening of classical vocal and instrumental music at the Central Bank Auditorium on September 6.

A media release said, the programme will feature a wide variety of music, featuring classical music by Austrian composer Franz Schubert, romantic music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, passionate Tangos by Argentinian composers Luis Gardel and Astor Piazzolla, film scores from old classic movies like Ben Hur and Brief Encounter and scintillating violin virtuoso pieces by Fritz Kreisler.

Browne is a violinist, faculty member at the National Academy for the Performing Arts at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, and principal violinist/concert master of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago.

Ali, pianist, accompanist, piano teacher, vocal coach, principal accompanist of the Marionettes Chorale, and the director of the all-male Diamond Chorale, the release said.

Dopwell, soprano, faculty member at the National Academy for the Performing Arts at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. Dopwell is known for her critically acclaimed performances locally, regionally throughout the Caribbean and internationally in North America and Europe.

The evening promises to be a very special one where the audience can look forward to being moved and thrilled by some of the most beautiful and exciting vocal and instrumental classical music composed over the past 200 years.

Tickets are available at Paper Based Bookshop on Alcazar Street, St Clair (628 3197/ 359 7042) and from artistes themselves (363- 2310/ 792 7392)