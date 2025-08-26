Government betrays Caricom solidarity

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley after the opening ceremony of Parliament on May 23. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: In just two days, the government issued two conflicting and deeply troubling statements on the escalating US-Venezuela standoff. On August 23, Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers declared a “non-interventionist” stance, dismissing regional concerns and downplaying the presence of US warships near Venezuelan waters. Less than 24 hours later, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar pledged support for US military action in the Caribbean, even offering Trinidadian territory should Guyana request assistance against Venezuela.

This abrupt shift from passive neutrality to active alignment, without consultation with Caricom, signals a dangerous erosion of regional solidarity. The Prime Minister’s assertion that TT has “no intention of engaging Caricom on this matter” is not just diplomatically reckless; it is a direct dismissal of the framework that has long defined Caribbean unity and collective security.

This posture also disregards the region’s commitment to peace, as championed by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Her call to preserve the Caribbean as a “zone of peace” stands in stark contrast to TT’s refusal to engage Caricom while signalling support for foreign military action. That refusal fractures a shared vision and jeopardises both our diplomatic sovereignty and our standing as a trusted Caricom partner.

The government’s stance also breaks with the principles upheld by ALBA — the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America. Founded by Venezuela and Cuba, ALBA promotes solidarity, sovereignty and resistance to foreign intervention. TT’s unilateral posture undermines these values and marks a troubling departure from the Caribbean’s tradition of principled diplomacy.

Equally troubling is the silence from coalition partners — especially those with roots in trade unionism and historic ties to the Bolivarian Movement. Many once championed solidarity with Venezuela’s socialist experiment, citing shared struggles against imperialism and exploitation. Where are their voices now? Has political expediency eclipsed ideological conviction?

The government’s framing of US military deployment as a response to “terrorist drug cartels” ignores deeper geopolitical realities and the lived trauma of communities worldwide, wherever America advances its agenda under the guise of counterterrorism, narcotics control, or humanitarian aid. These narratives have long enabled foreign powers to pursue strategic interests under the cloak of global concern, leaving behind instability, broken sovereignty and lasting trauma across the developing world. Despite repeated warnings from regional bodies, these pretexts continue to justify military presence and intervention, often at the expense of peace, dignity and self-determination.

As TT marks 63 years of independence, this moment demands more than silence or submission. Our sovereignty was not gifted, it was earned. It must be defended not only from external threats, but from internal decisions that erode our voice, betray our values and isolate us from the region we helped build.

The government’s position, as expounded by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister, is not neutrality by any diplomatic or regional standard. It is a clear departure from Caricom’s principles and a strategic alignment with US military interests —offered without consultation— and it diminishes our independence, distorts our values and fractures our credibility across the Caribbean.

Yes, the government may claim it acted within its national prerogative and authority. But the power to choose does not absolve the duty to consult. Authority without principle, without consultation and without regard for Caricom unity and regional peace is not leadership. It is recklessness masquerading as sovereignty.

TT must not become a pawn in a larger geopolitical game. Our foreign policy should reflect peace, sovereignty and regional cooperation, not submission to external agendas.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

La Brea