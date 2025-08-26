FireOne supports government’s National Day of Prayer

Independence Day fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo

FireOne Fireworks, a locally-based pyrotechnic company, is supporting the government’s National Day of Prayer and Reflection.

Independence Day is usually an important time for FireOne Fireworks, where people and organisations purchase fireworks to celebrate the occasion.

However, on August 15 the government announced its decision to cancel this year's Independence parade owing to the state of emergency (SoE).

The government, in a release, said after careful deliberation on intelligence arising out of the SoE, it took the decision to replace the parade with the day of prayer as well as cancel the state-sponsored fireworks display.

The government allowed silent fireworks for private displays.

In an August 25 release, FireOne Fireworks said it fully supported the government’s decision.

"We stand in solidarity with the government and people of TT during this SoE, and we recognise the importance of uniting as a nation to seek guidance, strength and renewal in this challenging time."

Its stores and satellite locations will remain closed on Independence Day out of respect for the day of prayer, the FireOne Fireworks release said.

It added that it supported the government’s silent fireworks initiative as a way to limit noise disturbance for vulnerable, elderly and pets while maintaining an opportunity for families to celebrate safely and respectfully.

FireOne Fireworks said silent fireworks were part of its product offerings and met the highest international standards.