Education Ministry: Book grant payments under way

A store clerk arranges text books in preparation for sale at a Port of Spain bookstore. FILE PHOTO -

THE Ministry of Education said disbursements for the School Supplies and Book Grant were being issued on a phased basis, in a statement on August 25.

"To date, 5,248 payments have been issued, with the remaining 14,752 payments scheduled for completion by September 5."

The ministry said priority consideration for the grant will be given to applicants in the categories of individuals who receive public assistance, are unemployed, have disabilities, or are from low-income households.

The statement cited Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, saying, “This initiative reflects our government’s commitment to equity and educational opportunity for every child.

"The Ministry of Education has worked tirelessly to ensure that this support reaches those who need it most.

"By easing the financial burden on families, the School Supplies and Book Grant equips students with the tools they need to learn, grow, and achieve their very best.”

Notifications will be sent directly via e-mail, and beneficiaries are encouraged to regularly monitor their e-mail accounts for payment confirmations, the ministry advised.

"Payments continue to be forwarded to the bank account number provided by persons who have successfully qualified for the grant."

Individuals without bank accounts may can collect cheques from their local district education office, presenting a valid form of identification such as national identification card, driver’s permit, or passport. Cheques can be cashed at any district revenue office, the statement advised.

The district education offices are: Port of Spain and Environs – Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain; North Eastern Education District – Savi Street, Boodooville, Sangre Grande; South Eastern Education District – #87 High Street, Rio Claro; St George East Education District – 2A Eastern Main Road Tunapuna; St Patrick Education District – #16-22 Sutton Street, San Fernando; Victoria Education District – #16-22 Sutton Street, San Fernando; Caroni Education District – Balisier Street, Couva (Old Couva West Sec.); and Division of Education, Research and Technology – Dutch Fort Plaza, Dutch Fort, Tobago.

"The ministry thanks all applicants for their patience and cooperation. This initiative reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to providing equitable access to educational resources for students," the statement concluded.