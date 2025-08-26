Deploy patrols to Beetham

Police officers on patrol in Aranjuez recently. - File photo

THE EDITOR: A heartfelt plea to the government: urgent police patrols are desperately needed in Beetham Gardens. The area has become a known hazard, where drivers whose cars break down are often attacked, robbed, and even have their vehicles stolen. The situation is dire, and the risk extends beyond just the vehicle owners — many drivers on the street stop to help others in distress, only to become victims themselves of a severe beating and robbery.

To date, it appears that little to no effective action has been taken to address these dangers. The community and all road users live in constant fear, and it seems we are waiting for a fatal incident before any meaningful intervention. This “death trap” of an area demands immediate police presence and patrols to prevent further violence and save lives.

The government must act now; deploy additional officers, increase patrols, and establish quick response teams in Beetham Gardens. We cannot afford to wait for tragedy to strike before action is taken. The safety of residents and travellers depends on swift, decisive measures. Our roads should be places of safety, not sites of violence and despair. The time for inaction is over; help must arrive now to protect lives and restore hope in our communities.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail