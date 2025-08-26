Decomposing body found in Lambeau, Tobago

POLICE are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was found in an apartment in Lambeau, Tobago, on August 25.

The body has been identified as that of Ray Dalrymple, who is said to be originally from south Trinidad.

Police said around 12 noon on August 25, an informant went to the Shirvan Road Police Station and reported that he had not seen Dalrymple in six days. Dalrymple lived in an apartment at Sandy Hill.

Some time later, the informant went to the apartment and knocked on the door but it was locked.

He also observed a lot of flies at one of the bedroom windows.

The man, police said, got a construction worker to open the door to the apartment. A party of officers arrived later and saw Dalrymple’s partially decomposed body on a mattress.

The landlord told police he last saw Dalrymple on August 22.