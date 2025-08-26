Central travel to SV Robinhood in search of Caribbean Cup points

MIC Central Reboot's Daniel David (L) tries to shield possession from Universidad O&M FC's Julen Manterola during their Concacaf Caribbean Cup match in Dominican Republic on August 20. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot will go after their first win in the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup when they meet Surinamese outfit SV Robinhood at the Dr Franklin Essed Stadion, Paramaribo, Suriname from 6 pm on August 26.

Languishing at the foot of the Group A table after the first set of preliminary matches last week, both teams will look to bounce back in a big way after losing their first match. Despite creating numerous goal-scoring chances, an experienced Central team lost 2-0 to Universidad O&M FC, with SV Robinhood losing 1-0 to Jamaica's Mt Pleasant Football Academy at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica.

With the top two teams in the group advancing to the semis, neither squad could afford to drop key points in this encounter.

In their first game on August 20, the Randolph Boyce-coached Central team featured three new signings from the start as brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones were in the starting XI alongside forward Isaiah Lee. Both Joevin and Lee were presented with scoring opportunities against O&M FC, but were unable to get past the defence and goalkeeper Iraitz Gelbentzu who made some crucial saves before his team struck twice at the other end in the second half.

Midfielder John-Paul Rochford was a shining light from a playmaking standpoint for the "Couva Sharks" and coach Boyce would hope that playmaking and creativity in the final third brings more fruitful results against the SV Robinhood team who won the 2023 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Shield title.

This will be SV Robinhood's second match in international play against TT opposition after they suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Joe Public in CFU Club Championship play in 2000. Meanwhile, Central faced off against Suriname's Inter Moengotapoe in a CFU Club Championship clash in 2015 and grabbed a 2-0 victory via a double from Willis Plaza.

Overall, it will be the 15th meeting between clubs from the two countries, with the TT clubs racking up 11 wins to to the solitary win from a Surinamese team in the head-to-head.