Celebrating strength, identity and Trinidad and Tobago pride with jewellery

A model wears an earring from RayClay Handmade Independence Collection. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Independence Day celebrated on August 31, has inspired creatives across the country in unique ways. Among them is 32-year-old Chezqah Charles, who describes her work as “relaxing, meaningful, and artistic.” Through her creative outlet RayClay Handmade, the designer has fused her love for art, medicine, and Caribbean heritage into jewellery that continues to grow in popularity – her Independence collection gaining special momentum as the occasion approaches.

Her Independence collection goes beyond jewellery – she says it stands as a celebration of strength, identity and Trinidad and Tobago pride. Featuring the shape of the islands and designs in the bold national colours of red, white and black, Charles pointed out that “each piece carries the spirit of the nation and its journey of resilience and unity.”

Her style is distinctly Caribbean. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time outdoors, surrounded by the vibrant scenery of Trinidad. I’ve always been inspired by the beauty of our birds, like hummingbirds, and our tropical florals, especially the hibiscus,” she explained. “Even simple moments, like visiting plant shops with my mom, helped spark my love for nature and continue to influence the pieces I create today.”

When asked about her passion for her craft, Charles said, “I’m a lover of art, especially painting, and I grew up in central Trinidad where my Caribbean roots have shaped my creativity and way of life. I love the ocean and everything Caribbean – it’s a big part of who I am and where I draw inspiration from.”

Beyond that, Charles is passionate about raising awareness on health issues, especially women’s health like breast and cervical cancer. Alongside her love for art, she also has a deep passion for medicine, which inspires her to use creativity as a way to educate, empower and make a positive impact in her community.

Though her venture is now best known for its chic polymer clay earrings, Charles’ creative journey began much earlier. “My journey into hand-made jewellery actually started when I was a child making earrings, but I stopped for a while and only made pieces occasionally for friends and family.” The pandemic changed everything. “I felt the need for a creative outlet to relax. That’s when I discovered polymer clay online and immediately loved it because of its versatility. With my husband’s encouragement, I bought my first set of clay and tools and started experimenting.”

That experimentation soon blossomed into RayClay Handmade after her husband suggested she sell her designs online. The name itself carries the story of partnership: “‘Ray’ comes from the first part of my husband’s name – he has really been the mind and heart behind the brand. My name starts with ‘C,’ so it paired perfectly with ‘Clay,’ tying both of us into the name,” she related.

Among her most popular designs are her hibiscus earrings, which also hold deep sentimental value as they were the very first piece purchased. Today they have become a consistent best-seller, with customers requesting them throughout the year. “Some of our awareness earrings, like the autism-themed designs, have also been very popular and well-loved by our community.”

Raising awareness

While the artistry stands on its own, Charles’ vision goes further. She uses her platform to raise awareness and support for causes close to her heart. “Since we started, we’ve created pieces to support a variety of causes.

“With our breast cancer collection (Pink Courage Collection), a portion of the proceeds was donated to the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society and breast cancer survivors. We’ve also supported The Ayana S Dyette Foundation for cervical cancer and Yahnai Music Academy, a music school for autistic children.”

These cause-driven projects are deeply personal. “Having a niece who is autistic has given us a personal understanding of the challenges faced by families, which inspired us to support related initiatives. Being in the medical field and seeing the influx of breast cancer and other cancer patients has also fuelled my desire to educate, raise awareness, and promote screening,” she said. “Supporting causes that resonate personally allows us to combine our passion for art with making a meaningful impact in the community.”

The public response has been “overwhelming.” Charles said, “People who have had first-hand experience with the disorder, disease, or cancer have been especially supportive. Many have shared their personal stories with us about how they navigated different medical challenges and life after, and it has been incredibly moving to hear and connect with them through our work.”

From creation to customer

Creating her signature pieces is an intricate process. “Creating a pair of polymer clay earrings starts with the message we want to convey and, often, the organisation we hope to support or give back to.” From concept sketches to conditioning raw clay, shaping, baking, sanding, and assembling, each pair takes between one hour and 30 minutes to five hours to complete. Quality is a priority. “We use stainless steel findings to guarantee durability, and once each pair is completed, we perform a thorough quality check to make sure every piece meets our standards.”

Though most orders come from TT, RayClay Handmade has already reached international customers. Still, challenges exist. “One of the main challenges we’ve faced running a hand-made business in the Caribbean is exporting our products regionally and internationally. Entering foreign markets can be complex, with logistics, shipping costs and regulations presenting hurdles that we continue to navigate as we grow,” she admitted.

Still, Charles envisions even greater growth. “In the next three to five years, she hopes to see RayClay Handmade expanding more regionally and internationally, reaching new communities with her creations. “We also hope to support more causes and use our platform to teach, volunteer and educate others to raise awareness on important issues.”

She has already begun branching out into new products. “We’ve recently started creating pins and brooches for autism awareness, and we’re excited to continue expanding into pieces for breast and cervical cancer awareness as well,” she said. Dream collaborations are also on the horizon: “We would love to collaborate with local, regional and international fashion designers to bring our creations to new audiences.”

Charles’ advice to aspiring jewellery makers is to “Just start. You don’t need to be perfect from the beginning, you can make changes and improvements along the way. Make sure the idea and vision feel right for you and do it because you love it. Focus on sharing your art and expressing your creativity, rather than just chasing sales.”