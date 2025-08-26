Brian Lara, TKR stars support Dwayne Bravo's Foundation Charity Golf tourney

West Indies batting icon Brian Lara, left, and TKR coach and West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo. -

Batting legend Brian Lara and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) stars such as Darren Bravo, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran showed their support for new TKR coach Dwayne Bravo at the inaugural Dwayne Bravo Foundation Charity Golf tournament at St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, on August 25.

On the field of play, Dwayne and captain Pooran have helped guide TKR to two wins in their first three matches of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The TKR players were welcomed by a rapturous reception at the Piarco International Airport on August 24. Roughly 24 hours later, members of the team traded their cricket bats, helmets, pads and gloves for a more relaxing day on the greens as they teed off at St Andrews.

The cause is a worthy one too, as all proceeds from the tournament will be geared towards the ongoing community initiatives of the Dwayne Bravo Foundation.

"With this tournament, we wanted to do something different uniting sport and charity in a way that celebrates teamwork, competition and community impact," Dwayne said, via an August 24 release on the charity golf tournament which was contested via a three-ball scramble format.

"While the CPL schedule limited our ability to host the 47 All-White Charity event this year, I'm excited to bring this new concept to life. We're grateful to our sponsors, the players and our community for rallying behind this cause and helping us uplift those most in need."

Since 2015, the foundation has invested in a range of programmes and charitable causes across the country to the tune of over $160,000.

"It was an honour to have one of my greatest inspirations, the legendary Brian Lara, join us at the inaugural Dwayne Bravo Foundation Charity Golf tournament," Dwayne said, via Instagram on August 25. "His presence was a true highlight of the day and a reminder of the impact that unity, sport and philanthropy can have when brought together for a greater cause."

Dwayne also thanked sponsors, TKR players and fans for their support in the venture.

"Grateful to everyone...for making this possible. Together, we win on and off the field."

The charity golf tourney was backed by partners such as Bmobile, Caribbean Bottlers, the Collabr App, Omega XL, Proton, Ramps Logistics and Ydrive.