4 on marijuana trafficking conspiracy charges, warrant issued for 5th suspect

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

FOUR men have appeared in the High Court charged with conspiracy to traffic marijuana while a warrant was issued for a fifth.

Police said Malique ‘Fatboy’ Nero was denied bail while Kemo ‘Jockey’ Yates, Jerry ‘Piper/Yankee’ Soungie and Ronald ‘DanDan’ Springer were each granted $200,000 bail with surety by Master Adia Mohammed on August 25.

Mohammed issued a warrant of arrest for a fifth suspect, an expat, a police release said on August 26. The matter was adjourned to September 3.

The release said the charges against the group arose from investigations by the Northern

Division North Gang Unit, on August 6, into an alleged conspiracy to traffic marijuana by members of an organised crime group in Arima, led by the expatriate suspect. Assisting in the investigations were members of the divisional task force, crime scene unit, canine unit, cyber crime unit and social media unit.

The men were charged after investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, and investigations were coordinated by ACP Simon, W/Snr. Supt Maynard-Wilson, Supt Ettienne, ASP Pitt, Insp David, legal advisor Sgt George and supervised by Sgt Caesar and acting Cpl Williams.