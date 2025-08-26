3 Venezuelans held for Barrackpore home invasion

THREE Venezuelan men are in police custody after a home invasion and robbery in Barrackpore on the night of August 25.

Police investigators said the suspects are a 25 year old from Barrackpore, and two men, 19 and 26, from Lachoos Road, Penal.

Around 8 pm, the victim, who is also a Venezuelan, was sitting outside his home with his wife.

Reports are that four men, one with a gun and another with a cutlass, dressed in dark clothing, approached them.

Police said the Spanish-speaking men, described as slim-built, were wearing black caps and no masks.

The suspects forced the couple inside their home, tied them up in the bedroom, and demanded cash.

The bandits made off with $15,000 after ransacking the house.

The victim later managed to free himself, called the police via 999, and ran along the road to seek help.

Among the first responders were acting Cpl Balgar and PC Daniel Pierre of the Debe police post.

While driving along Wellington Road, the officers spotted four men who matched the descriptions of the suspects.

As the officers approached, one man ran off near the TTPost Mailing Centre.

The officers arrested the remaining three men.

Police searched the suspects and found almost $11,000 in $100 bills on the 19 year old.

Nothing illegal was found on the other two.

The male victim later arrived on the scene, shouting in Spanish and gesturing.

He told the police that the three men had just robbed him.

Also visiting the scene were acting Sgt Seecharan and Sgt Sukram, as well as PCs Ali and Boodram.

Barrackpore police are continuing enquiries.