12-hour water disruption to north-west Trinidad

A WASA pump station. - File photo

WATER and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the water supply to customers in parts of north-west Trinidad, served by the El Socorro Booster Station, will be disrupted from 6 pm on August 26 to 6 am on August 27.

In a statement on August 26, WASA said the disruption became necessary in order to carry out emergency mechanical repairs at the facility.

The affected areas include El Socorro, Barataria, Aranguez, Morvant, Eastern Main Road Laventille, Laventille Road, East Dry River, downtown Port of Spain, Beetham Gardens, Belmont, Woodbrook, St Ann’s, Cascade, St James, Long Circular Road, Dundonald Hill Cocorite, and Westmoorings.

WASA said after the work is completed, it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalise in some affected areas.

A limited truck-borne water supply is available, which can be requested through the following self-service option: the customer portal available on WASA’s website (www.wasa.gov.tt).

“Alternatively, customers requiring a truck-borne supply, direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426,” the statement added.

WASA thanked customers for their patience and understanding.