Trinidad and Tobago artists take centre stage at Paintings in the Garden 7

Beverly Fitzwilliam-Harries' Slices -

After six years of hosting the fundraising art exhibit, Paintings In The Garden, in New York, TT-born artist Alicia Aberdeen-Jones is bringing the seventh edition of the event to Trinidad and Tobago.

The opening gala will take place on August 28, at the Central Bank auditorium and will feature a number of well-known talents, among them Mungal Patasar and Carol Addison. The event is being held in collaboration with Accommodata Services – a company that offers real estate, hospitality and tourism, and business consulting services. Part proceeds will go to Serenity Place Empowerment Centre for Women in Guapo.

“This year’s theme is Zandolie in a Mango Tree - The Essence of a People.

"Dynamic; safe space; resilience; movement; survival; enjoyment; eccentric; freedom; camouflage; beauty; opportunity; reenergise – these are all perfect interpretations of the image and the people and homeland it represents," Aberdeen-Jones said.

The exhibit will run until September 10 and will showcase the work of a mix of established and up-and-coming local artists, including: TT-born US-based Alvin Clayton Fernandes, a self-taught visual artist who works primarily in oils and signs his work Clayton. Inspired by the works of the French Impressionist movement, particularly Henri Matisse, Fernandes’ canvasses are vibrant with the colours of his Caribbean roots. Photography is also an important influence in his work, especially the works of Harlem renaissance photographer James Van Der Zee.

The themes of his work spans that of everyday life – past and current situations current, family life, friendships, politics, the arts, and all that speaks to humanity.

Fernandes’ work has been collected internationally after it was featured in a piece by Elsa Clench for CNN House of Style. His work has since been featured at the Smithsonian Centre for African American Arts and Culture, curated by Deborah Willis, and has also been featured in several films and television shows – most recently the Best Man Holiday.

TT-born Janice Derrick migrated to England at the age of 16, where she did a first degree in silversmithing, jewellery and allied crafts at the Sir John Cass faculty at London Guildhall University. In 1997 she received a Clerkenwell Award to set up her studio near the heart of London’s jewellery quarter, Hatton Garden, and Janice Derrick Jewellery was born.

In 2005, Derrick returned to TT and continues to develop her jewellery and silversmithing practice. Her work is inspired by clean line, movement, geometry and the structure of manmade and natural forms. Her work has been sold through galleries and museum shops internationally, and she has exhibited in TT Germany, France, Japan, across the UK and the US.

TT-born Beverly Fitzwilliam-Harries always had a strong appreciation for art throughout her primary and secondary education; so studying fine art in Canada with a painting major at Fanshawe College was a natural choice. She later taught art at Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain, and was on the examining committee for Art & Craft CXC in Barbados. She works with acrylics on canvas, has had nine solo shows and continues to conduct small classes and workshops in Port of Spain. “I walk through the garden and take slices from the sides. Build these long beauties. I am so affected by global warming and vexed about it, I just want to praise mother earth,” Fitzpatrick-Harries said of her work.

A protege of the eminent Carlisle Chang, the late Glen Roopchand studied graphic art at John Donaldson Technical Institute and later got a scholarship to Pratt Institute in New York. He also studied fine art at Montclair State University, the Art Students League, and Brooklyn College. Roopchand was a prolific artist who has made a valuable contribution to TT’s art history. His work forms part of many important collections, including that of the Central Bank of TT. He died in 2022.

Tyler Villaruel is a visual artist from Sangre Grande. He works primarily with acrylics, charcoal, and graphite, drawing inspiration from everyday life – the way a tree moves in the wind, the sound of music, and the old-time stories his grandparents would share.

He has showcased his work at the Rotunda Gallery at the Red House, the Art Society of TT and two times at Paintings In The Garden in New York, with the most recent being at the Consulate General of TT in December 2024. He also illustrated a children’s story series that was published in the Newsday newspaper.

For more info or to purchase tickets go to: https://islandetickets.com/event/PITG-TT. Tickets also available at Central Bank box office.