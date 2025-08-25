Tobago shopkeeper, 26, murdered

Kelon Malcolm. -

TOBAGO recorded its fifth murder for the year after shopkeeper Kelon Malcolm, 26, was shot dead at his business place on August 24.

Senior Supt Earl Eli told Newsday that around 8.50 pm, Malcolm was at his shop on Pembroke Bay Road, Pembroke, with his common-law wife when a masked man dressed in black and wearing a camouflage mask entered. The assailant pointed a gun at Malcolm and fired several shots, hitting him about the body.

The gunman reportedly pointed the weapon at Malcolm’s common-law wife and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

Malcolm was taken to the Roxborough Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.