TKR arrive home as hunt for 5th CPL title continues

TKR fans wave flags during welcome home celebrations at the Piarco International Airport . - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) were feeling the love when they arrived home at the Piarco International Airport on August 24. Fans of all ages took photographs and got autographs from the players.

Soca music, moko jumbies and cheerleaders brought more energy to the occasion. TKR will play five matches in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, between August 27 and September 3.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle captured the excitement.