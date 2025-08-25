THA honours top SEA, CSEC, CAPE students

Zorisha Hackett -

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology has honoured the top-performing students with a ceremony titled Pioneers in Excellence at the Anne Mitchell-Gift Auditorium, Scarborough, on August 22.

The ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements of the island’s top five SEA students for 2025 along with the students who secured places in the 2024 CSEC and CAPE Merit list.

Secretary of the Division, Zorisha Hackett said Tobago students were capable of greatness, and that greatness deserved to be seen and honoured.

“The young people before us are more than just names on a programme, they are living proof that Tobago’s children can excel, and that hard work still matters and most importantly, that discipline and sacrifice opens doors."

Feature speaker Anthurium Lewis said in the audience he saw future doctors, engineers, artists and architects – leaders of Tobago and the world. She described them as pioneers of Tobago.

“A pioneer isn’t just someone who succeeds, a pioneer is someone who ventures into unknown territories, who blazes a trail for others to follow. Each one of you – by earning your place on the merit list for CSEC or CAPE, and the young scholars who topped the SEA examination – has done exactly that. You have ventured into unknown territories of the difficult subjects, complex equations and self-discipline – you have emerged victorious carving a path of excellence for yourselves and inspiring those who would come after you.”

She said she knew that path very well, recalling that just five years ago she was in the similar position being an 11-year-old from St Andrew’s Anglican Primary writing SEA.

“I remember the relief, the pride and the feeling that a door to the future had been swung wide open. That door that led to Bishop's High School, Tobago.

"It led to late nights and early mornings. It led to developing my own self drive and staying determined through both shallow and deep waters. And it led to me this year, where I was blessed to achieve a total of 12 grade ones at CSEC.”

She said her 12 grade ones were not just symbols of academic success, but rather symbols of resilience, testament to the power of discipline and the proof that comes after you’ve made the choice to focus on your goals.

Lewis said her journey did not stop at academics, as she noted that she had also become a national archery champion.

Lewis is also a children's rights ambassador and debater.

She told the audience excellence was not only about what one achieved for themselves, but about how one uplifted their community.

“Embrace this holistic journey intentionally, master the art of scheduling...not just for studying, but passion and rest. Step out of your comfort zone – join one new club or activity that challenges different parts of your brain: debate, archery, coding or volunteering – and seek to improve yourself in areas that you need to work on.

"Reflect regularly – ask yourself not only what did I learn, but how did I grow.

"True excellence lies in the balance – cultivating a sharp mind, a healthy body, a compassionate heart and the courage to keep exploring. You have proved that you can master complex information. Now imagine what you can do with that skill to solve problems on our island, our region or world.”

HONOUR LIST:

SEA 2025: Seyshelley Duncan, Kylie Charles, Zayd Ewing, Dmarcus Walcott and Je’Niyah Waldron.

CSEC merit list: Brandon Mark William Brown III, Jacob John, Chinedum N’Wokolo, Jada King, Kevia Webster, Sabrina Daniel.

CAPE merit list: David Dingba, Chikara Sylvester, Jehudi Phillips, Sianne D’Abreau, Ester Alcaza, Shania Lares and LeShaughn Rodriguez.