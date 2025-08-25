President, Opposition Leader pay tribute to Lenny Saith

Dr Lenny Saith, left, receives his Order of the Republic of TT from former President Anthony Carmona in 2017. -

Former government minister Dr Lenny Saith died on August 25 at his home in Sumadh Garden, San Fernando.

Saith entered Parliament as a temporary senator in 1987. He became a minister in January 1992, serving as Planning and Development Minister and Leader of Government Business in the Senate. He served until May 2010.

President Christine Kangaloo extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on his passing.

In a release on August 25, Kangaloo said Saith devoted decades of service to the people of TT, holding several ministerial portfolios across successive Parliaments, including planning and development, public administration and information, energy and energy industries, trade and industry and serving as minister in the Office of the Prime Minister. He was also leader of government business.

“An engineer by profession, he distinguished himself through his leadership, dedication, and commitment to national development.

“In recognition of his significant contribution to public service and the advancement of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Saith was awarded the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 2017.”

The release said the Office of the President expresses profound gratitude for his enduring service to our nation, and joins the national community in mourning his loss.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles paid tribute to Saith during a media conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain, on August 25.

She said Saith entered Parliament in 1987 when the PNM was in opposition.

“Dr Saith was an engineer by profession who chaired the PNM. He was very soft-spoken, very humble but very effective. He received the Eric Williams Medal of Honour.

“To his wife and relatives, on behalf of the PNM, and no doubt the people of TT, we extend our condolences as someone who served TT as a very humble but as a very dedicated, committed person.”