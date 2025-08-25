IMAX offering $14 tickets as CinemaONE celebrates 14 years

Patrons at a live watch party for Miss World 2025 at Imax at One Woodbrook Place, St James. - File photo

CinemaONE, owners of the IMAX, Gemstone, 4DX and CineCentral Cinemas, is offering $14 IMAX tickets in celebration of its 14th anniversary of the opening of the Digicel IMAX Theatre at One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.

The offer will be valid from August 25-30.

CinemaONE announced the offer in a media release on August 25. The release said it was a thank you for 14 years of loyalty, support and patronage.

CinemaONE in the release said the anniversary marks a “significant milestone” in the company’s history, with the theatre first opening its doors in 2011.

“This landmark event introduced the first and largest digital IMAX screen and 3D technology in the English-speaking Caribbean, revolutionising the cinematic experience in the region.”