Grenada minister's ex-wife threatens Ian Alleyne with lawsuit over 'US visa' post

Ian Alleyne. -

ATTORNEYS for Dr Ophelia Wells, a Grenada-based public policy consultant and the ex-wife of Grenada’s finance minister, have issued a pre-action protocol letter to Crime Watch talk-show host and producer Ian Alleyne, signalling possible defamation proceedings over an online publication referencing her name.

The letter, sent on August 25 by attorneys Michael Rooplal and Gisanne Ramjit of Omega Chambers, said Wells intends to pursue a High Court claim unless Alleyne retracts the post and issues an apology.

The publication, titled “US revokes visas of Grenada’s Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall over Cuban medical brigade issue,” was posted August 21 on Alleyne’s Facebook page. The post referenced Wells under her former married name and suggested her US visa had been revoked.

Her legal team has denied that claim, noting she has travelled to the United States without restriction, as recently as last week.

Wells, a Trinidadian, formerly served as Grenada’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, was married to Grenada’s Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall before their divorce in 2023.

Her attorneys argue the post has caused reputational harm. The letter said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Grenada, confirmed a visa restriction applied to Cornwall but made no mention of Wells.

The post, shared more than 170 times, was viewed by Alleyne’s audience of more than 770,000 Facebook followers, the letter said, and Wells’ attorneys said she has faced distress and unwanted attention since its circulation.

Wells, who holds a doctorate in public policy and has advised the International Monetary Fund on fiscal matters across the Caribbean, is seeking a retraction and apology within seven days. If no response is received, her attorneys said she will proceed with legal action for damages and costs.

“As a result of the publication, our client's character, credit, and reputation have been seriously damaged and she has suffered considerable distress and embarrassment.”

The letter said Wells has been bombarded with calls from the region since the publication.

“The falsities spoken against our client have led to immeasurable damage to her character despite the credit and reputation, which she has garnered over the years.”