Driver robbed after giving man a 'drop' in Santa Cruz

- File photo

A Champs Fleurs man was robbed after giving another man a "drop" in Lower Santa Cruz.

According to reports, the 34-year-old victim arrived at the San Juan Police Station around 1.45 am on August 24 and told officers the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on August 23.

He said he was seated in his brown Toyota Corolla along La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz, when a man approached and asked for a drop. It is unclear whether the victim knew the suspect.

Once inside the car, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, described as being between five and six inches long, placed it to the victim’s neck, and demanded he hand over all his belongings.

The victim was robbed of $1,000 in cash and a grey Samsung S23 FE, valued at $4,500, which was in a black Lilo and Stitch phone case worth $200. After the robbery, the suspect got out of the car and ran north along La Canoa Road.

Police have identified a suspect and are searching for a man between the ages of 23 and 24, of mixed descent, with a brown complexion, a “square head,” an athletic build, and short straight dougla hair. He is said to be clean-shaven and has a scar on his right wrist.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black jersey with a multicoloured print, black three-quarter pants, and black rubber slippers.