Country in good hands

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: Approximately five months ago the Newsday published my letter about the dilapidated and ugly eyesore that the roads in Roystonia, Couva, had become, as a result of neglect and squabbling over who is in charge for the past nine and a half years.

To our pleasant surprise, less than six months under the new administration, the road has been repaired to an acceptable standard.

It is amazing that billions of dollars have been allocated to the Works and Transport Ministry over the past years and, according to PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, "There's not one good road in the country."

We must give kudos to the Prime Minister and the UNC government for moving with haste and expediency to bring relief to the thousands of residents and many more road users. This government has proven without a doubt that it cares about the people of TT. The nation as a whole is now breathing a sign of relief that the wanton wastage, neglect and mismanagement have finally come to an end. TT had been subjected to almost ten years of back-pedalling and no progress.

Thanks to the new administration, we are now seeing changes to areas like transportation (eradication of the draconian measures such as demerit points for minor traffic infractions, and the return of the Chaguanas PTSC hub), reduction in crime (state of emergency) and school violence, repair of schools early in the July-August school vacation so that works could be completed in time for reopening in September, and improvements in CDAP with more medications and more effective drugs.

The country looks forward to the coming days, months and years to see improvements in the energy sector with gas and oil giant ExxonMobil, hiring of more nurses to boost the health sector, attention to wage negotiations, provision of sustainable jobs for Cepep and URP workers, and fast tracking social relief programmes which currently have unfortunate and disabled citizens waiting years for grants and pensions.

After looking at the progress with matters which affect hundreds of thousands of citizens in just 100 days, I can safely say that, indeed, we are seeing a turnaround for the better and the country is now in good hands.

WKS HOSEIN

Couva