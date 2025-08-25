Caribbean Music Awards on August 28: Yung Bredda in people’s choice category

Yung Bredda -

Yung Bredda is among TT artistes nominated in top categories at this year’s Caribbean Music Awards.

The third annual awards will be held live on August 28 at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York.

The artiste, whose hit Greatest Bend Over was recently remade, one featuring Jamaican artiste Sean Paul and the other featuring Chloe and Moily, was also nominated in other categories. He is also up for the Soca Impact category along with Trinidad Killa, Mical Teja and Anika Berry.

He is a nominee in the People's Choice category up against fellow TT artiste Lady Lava as well as Kes. Vybz Kartel has also been nominated in that category.

The third annual event will also honour Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons.

Voting for the various categories began on April 9 and closed in June.

There are more than 150 nominees across 40 categories which include soca song of the year, soca performer of the year, soca collaboration of the year, soca video of the year, Latin caribbean artiste of the year, zess-steam artiste of the year, dancehall album of the year, female dancehall artiste of the year and music event of the year.

Patrice Roberts’ I Am Woman and Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street are among the nominees in the latter category.

Jamaican artistes Masika and Shenseea lead the nominations pack with seven nominations each. Kes and Roberts have six nominations each and are nominees in the soca performer of the year along with Machel Montano, Nadia Batson, Bunji Garlin, Grenada’s Mr Killa and Virgin Islands soca artiste Dennis “Pumpa” Liburd.

Grenadian soca artiste and Ultimate Soca Champion winner Wrenroy “Blacka Dan” Ogiste’s Blessing was nominated for soca song of the year along with Bunji Garlin’s Carnival Contract, Mical Teja’s DNA, Nailah Blackman and Lyrikal’s Best Self among others.

Trilla G and Litleboy are both nominated for bouyon artiste of the year. The Litleboy, Quan and Trilla G’s Someone Else was one of the hits during the 2025 Carnival period.

Caribbean Group Elite is the ceremony’s organiser.

The Caribbean Music Awards page said the group oversees many different Caribbean projects including the Caribbean Elite Magazine and the Caribbean Elite Foundation.

Its website said, “We aim to protect and manifest Caribbean heritage that for generations, has fuelled the rich culture of the Caribbean.

“We pride ourselves on being the first in this format to target audiences on a global scale, having an open and flexible work culture, while providing a platform where Caribbean culture is exhibited and accurately documented.”

The event has morphed into a Grammy-like event where Caribbean superstars dress up and collect their awards.

“The event curated by Caribbean people for Caribbean people will also help to break the stigma that persons in the diaspora often fail to boost their own creatives and as such they end up hindering efforts to push the culture to the forefront internationally.

“With the launch of an event like this with epic production value on an international scale, the Caribbean voices will be given a stage to spark growth in the creative community.

“Not only will this be a one-of-a-kind experience, but it will be a catalyst for change. It is now time for the artistes, producers, DJs, everyone involved in the industry to try to advance their own. This event will be a large tribute to the culture, and it will also be a universal call for Caribbean people to rally, come out in their numbers to support and inspire greater development of the region on a whole,” the site added.