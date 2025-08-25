Bam, Bam: The Sister Nancy’s Story for TT Film Festival’s gala screening

Bam, Bam: The Sister Nancy Story celebrates the life and legacy of Jamaican dancehall pioneer Ophlin “Sister Nancy” Russell whose 1982 hit has become one of the most sampled reggae tracks of all time. -

The story of Jamaica’s Sister Nancy has been selected as the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival’s (TTFF) feature-length documentary for its gala screening in September.

The gala screening and afterparty will take place on September 25 at CinemaOne IMax Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

Bam, Bam: The Sister Nancy Story celebrates the life and legacy of Jamaican dancehall pioneer Ophlin “Sister Nancy” Russell whose 1982 hit has become one of the most sampled reggae tracks of all time, said a media release.

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Alison Duke directed the film and it features “electrifying live performances with candid interviews” featuring American singer/songwriter and rapper Janelle Monae, American audio engineer and record producer Young Guru and American record producer and DJ Pete Rock.

“The documentary also delves into rare archival footage of the early dancehall era, providing a powerful and comprehensive portrait of Sister Nancy’s influence in both reggae and hip hop,” the release said.

TTFF director Mariel Brown said the selection for the gala was an easy one.

“We want to celebrate the Caribbean in all its many forms and the song is such an anthem of the region. You play it anywhere in the Caribbean and people will know it, recognise it and feel it,” Brown said.

She added that the film helps people to know more about Sister Nancy, her life and her determination as a woman on the mic.

“It reveals what we have always known to be true, that Caribbean women have tenacity, strength and in the case of Sister Nancy, talent that transcends borders and time; we could not be happier to be showing, Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy story,” she said.

Duke also shared her excitement at the selection, saying it was an honour to bring the story to the festival.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was produced by Canadian OYA Media Group by Duke and Ngardy Conteh George.

“It continues to resonate with diverse audiences, from reggae and hip-hop fans to gamers and music lovers worldwide, underscoring the timeless appeal of Sister Nancy’s artistry,” the release said.

Duke will also be teaching a masterclass in documentary making during the festival. The film festival will run from September 24-30.

“We hope this masterclass will encourage our filmmakers to explore more stories of the musical genius and creative output of the Caribbean,” Brown said.