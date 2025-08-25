Archbishop Emeritus: Show kindness like Santa Rosa de Lima

First Peoples Community of Venezuela's Adriana Parra, right, applies tribal marks to the face of Josefina Cequea, outside the Santa Rosa RC Church, in preparation for the Feast of Santa Rosa mass and procession in Arima on August 24. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

ARCHBISHOP Emeritus Robert Rivas urged all to show the compassion and courage of Santa Rosa de Lima, a sixteenth century nun living in Peru who was later canonised as a saint by the Roman Catholic church for her love of the Lord and service to the poor and the afflicted.

Rivas was addressing the celebration for the patron of the Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima held on August 24 in collaboration with the Santa Rosa First People's Community. A mass at the church was officiated by Rivas, Fr Robert Christo, Fr Divine Reemla and Deacon Joachim Hernanadez.

Afterwards the congregation accompanied a statue of the saint on a procession through the streets of Arima.

Rivas said Santa Rosa (born in 1586 and died in 1617) was the first person saint of Latin America and the Caribbean, and today is the patron saint of Peru, the Philippines and all of the Americas.

He said as a young woman of confirmation age, Rosa had read a biography of Saint Catherine of Sienna whom she decided to emulate via outreach to the poor, afflicted, inflamed and marginalised. Rivas said Rosa was willing to sacrifice everything material because faith became her most valued treasure.

He said she was renown for selfless giving, her great compassion, and her imitation of the lives of other saints.

Saying Santa Rosa's home country of Peru was not near to TT, he asked aloud how did she find her way to Arima to be celebrated as a saint?

"Spanish missionaries brought examples of men and women who lived their lives with passion and commitment, and made great sacrifices for the faith. Mother Mary and Saint Rose accompanied missionaries on a journey to Trinidad.

"The GPS that guided the missionaries to Trinidad was their faith."

He marvelled that since that time about 300 years ago, Santa Rosa had continued to be a light and example to Arimians.

Saying faith had a face that was alive, vibrant and wholesome, Rivas said he could visualise Santa Rosa thanking TT's First People for preserving the faith and their culture.

To emulate Santa Rosa's compassion, he urged, "We need to be big-hearted Christians."

Rivas reflected on growing up at a time when no one ever bought a mango, which were readily given freely by neighbours (unlike today.)

"We need a kinder, more gentle, more compassionate society, to combat the culture of death." He hoped to help build "a new civilisation of love."

Rivas urged, "Be more forgiving and more merciful." He invited worshippers to go on a church trip to Peru to see Santa Rosa's home convent.

For his part, Chief Ricardo Bharath of the Santa Rosa First People's said this was the 259th anniversary of Santa Rosa.

"I hope we can bring back some of the former glory of this festival," he said.