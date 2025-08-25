Analyst: Diplomatic solution needed to ease US-Venezuela tensions

Derek Ramsamooj -

POLITICAL analyst Derek Ramsamooj has warned there could be risks to Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom if a skilful and diplomatic solution is not found to resolve US-Venezuela tensions in the region.

He made the comment in response to a statement issued by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on August 23, in support of a US naval deployment in the southern Caribbean Sea outside of Venezuela's territorial waters.

In an interview on August 24, Ramsamooj recalled TT played a significant role in the development of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"This is a movement which is over 50 years old that allows non-interference in the internal political matters of our Caricom and regional neighbours as well as global neighbours."

In her statement, Persad-Bissessar said. "The only persons who should be worried about the activity of the US military are those engaged in or enabling criminal activity. Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear.”

Government, she continued, has not engaged Caricom on this matter and does not intend to do so. “Each member state can speak for themselves on this issue.”

Ramsamooj said Persad-Bissessar's statement suggests TT may be moving away from its traditional non-aligned stance when it comes to interference in the political affairs of other countries.

"Clearly a change of this position will not augur well for the reputation of the state of TT especially in the geopolitics and the global economy where accessing common resources for the development of our respective states require a level of respect for nations' sovereignty."

He warned if the current US-Venezuela tensions were not handled skilfully and diplomatically, "there will be an economic and social cost to the well-being of our population in TT."

Ramsamooj repeated that such was connected to TT's long-standing non-aligned approach which allowed it to access goods and services (including food and medicine) and energy resources that were critical to the nation's well-being.

"What is required is the skilful negotiation to calm the frustration or to reduce the level of discomfort. We need to get solutions that will keep the region as a region safe, secure and to protect the resources."

Ramsamooj said such a solution would protect all the people of the region, including the Venezuelans.

He reminded the population they just needed to look at Haiti where after 100 years, neither Caricom nor the US had been able to solve its socio-economic and political problems.

Haiti, Ramsamooj continued, is also a prime example of how removing leaders from office outside of an established government framework "is a recipe for social disasters."

He said TT could not afford such a disaster on its doorstep if US-Venezuela tensions escalated.

"As a small state, we cannot afford a migration problem. We cannot afford dealing with the social fallout of our much larger neighbour."

Ramsamooj cautioned Persad-Bissessar about freely granting the US military access to TT territory should Venezuela launch a military incursion into Guyana, in respect of the disputed Essequibo region between those countries.

Persad-Bissessar said TT and Venezuela continued to maintain strong bilateral ties.

But she warned, “I want to make it very clear that if the Maduro regime launches any attack against the Guyanese people or invades Guyanese territory and a request is made by the American government for access to Trinidadian territory to defend the people of Guyana, my government will unflinchingly provide them that access.”

Ramsamooj asked what kind of support would TT be giving to the US in such a situation.

He said TT held the national-security portfolio in Caricom's quasi-cabinet.

Ramsamooj added, "Taking unilateral decisions when you are given the responsibility for national security for Caricom is perhaps not the best diplomatic approach."

On Persad-Bissessar's comment about cartels infiltrating all levels of Caribbean societies and threatening democracy, Ramsamooj said that was a long-standing structural problem.

"Within the last six months and within the coming six months, there are a number of political campaigns happening in Caricom region."

TT had a general election on April 28. General election campaigns are currently under way in Jamaica and Guyana.

Ramsamooj said, "We do have a problem with Caribbean gangs infiltrating the campaign finance sector."

He added, "Money launderers use campaigns to buy political influence from certain strategic sectors."

In her statement, Persad-Bissessar said Caribbean countries lacked the military and financial resources to fight the drug cartels.

Ramsamooj asked if the comment was a suggestion that US military forces should be inserted into all Caribbean territories to deal with the cartels.