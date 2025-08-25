Alvin Ailey II returns to Trinidad and Tobago on August 26

THE most-watched modern dance work in history, Alvin Ailey’s Revelations returns to Trinidad and Tobago on August 26. The internationally celebrated Alvin Ailey II dance company will grace the stage at Queen’s Hall, bringing their electrifying artistry and legendary repertoire to local audiences for one unforgettable night.

A media release said, Ailey II, founded in 1974 by legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey, merges the energy of the country’s most promising early-career dancers with the creative power of emerging choreographers.

Under the artistic direction of Francesca Harper, the company continues Ailey’s pioneering mission to make dance accessible to all. Critics from The New Yorker have praised the company for its “off-the-charts energy,” while The New York Times describes it as “second to none.”

Presented by Plié for the Arts, in partnership with the National Dance Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) and Sunbeam Communications, this event will feature two performances only – a 4 pm matinee and an 8 pm gala – both including the globally beloved Revelations, choreographed by Ailey himself, the release said.

Since 2016, Plié for the Arts has staged the Amalgamation Gala to Jamaica, showcasing the very best in dance from around the world. This year, in a long-awaited expansion, TT will join the Amalgamation Tour for the first time, marking a significant step in developing and celebrating dance across the Caribbean.

“This is more than a performance, it’s a moment in Caribbean cultural history,” said Marisa Benain, founder and artistic director of Plié for the Arts, “We are honoured to partner with the National Dance Association of TT under the patronage of Wendy Fitzwilliam, Miss Universe 1998, to make this dream a reality.”

Alette Liz Williams, president of the NDATT said, “The National Dance Association of TT is proud to stand alongside Marisa Benain and Plié for the Arts in making the Ailey II visit to TT possible. Marisa’s commitment to creating world-class opportunities for Caribbean dancers mirrors our own mission while advancing our mandate as the governing body for dance in TT.

“Together, we are ensuring that our audiences and artists experience dance at its highest level. This visit is a defining moment for our national dance community and the association as we enter 45 years of existence. It is a reminder of what we can achieve through collaboration across our region.”

While in Trinidad, Alvin Ailey II also hosted a free masterclass and workshop on August 25 for local dancers, including participants from The University of the West Indies, St Augustine. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Caribbean talent.

About Alvin Ailey II

Dubbed “The Next Generation of Dance,” Alvin Ailey II blends the spirit and energy of the world’s finest young dancers with the creative vision of today’s most outstanding choreographers. Their performance of Revelations, alongside a selection of contemporary works, promises an evening of passion, precision, and breathtaking artistry.

Tickets are on sale at the Queen’s Hall box office, Java Nation, and online at islandetickets.com.