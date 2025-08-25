3 men rob KFC Chaguanas, assault staff

THREE men, one armed with a gun and another with a cutlass, robbed KFC in Chaguanas on August 24, around 11.40 pm.

Reports say the restaurant security officer, who was seated in the dining area at the time, was approached by the three suspects who announced a robbery. The officer was forced through the employee entrance, where a female employee was also physically assaulted, receiving several blows to her body.

The entire staff was then ordered to lie on the ground by one of the first suspects, who went to an office door and remained stationed there with his gun.

The other suspects entered the office and demanded the vault be opened, from which they took an undisclosed sum of money. Afterwards, they went to the front cash register and emptied its contents as well.

All three suspects then escaped in a black car with a silver bumper, heading east toward Enterprise.

Staff described one suspect as approximately six-feet tall, slim build and of dark complexion. He was wearing a mustard-coloured jersey and a black mask and was holding the gun.

Another suspect was also said to be about six-feet tall, dressed in blue three-quarter-length jeans and a mask. He had a cutlass. Suspect three was said to be five-feet, six-inches tall, wearing a mask and carrying two bookbags.

Police investigations are ongoing.