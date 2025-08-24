Young farmers want food security to be taken seriously

Young farmers want more investment in agriculture. -

CHERYL METIVIER

Food security is usually top priority for many countries, and if Jabari Clarke and Byron Thompson had their way, it would be taken more seriously by TT.

The two have made sacrifices to become participants in the Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme (YAHP), which was launched in 2022 under the Ministry of Youth Development and National Services for young people 18-35 with an objective to equip them "with the skills to become successful 21st century agribusiness entrepreneurs.”

Participants in the programme were offered a year of “comprehensive training” in crop production and animal husbandry before each getting access to two acres of land, a $20,000 grant and technical support while getting practical training on the land. Upon completion they would become land leaseholders. Selected applicants were required to enrol in a full-time programme with the University of TT’s Eastern Caribbean Institute of Agriculture and Forestry (ECIAF) campus.

With the April 28 change in government, the programme now falls under the Ministry of Agriculture and faces an uncertain future, as do the hundreds of young people who have become invested in the benefits of agriculture and the promise that YAHP held out to them. The new Agriculture Minister, Ravi Ratiram, said the programme will be under investigation. He said while the ministry will not scrap the programme, it intends to evaluate and reassess it “to ensure it can be restructured into a meaningful initiative.”

Clarke, from Tacarigua, describes himself as an "agri-entrepreneur." The former Trinity College East student started a double major in environmental science and resource management, and geography at the UWI, which he did not complete in order to take up the YAHP opportunity. He told Newsday he has always had an abiding love for, and interest in all things natural, including agriculture. On a deeper level, he considers himself to be a scientist, which has fuelled a curiosity which drives him to delve deeper into all aspects of agricultural science.

"At CSEC level, I attained grade one and topped my year group in agricultural science, then I did CAPE level geography and environmental science, and completed a research paper in Sustainable Agriculture and Sustainable Practices." This research motivated him to get into his own business, which took off during the covid19 pandemic. He found out about YAHP from a friend, and the decision to do the certificate programme at the UTT was an easy one for him, because he could envision what a tremendous opportunity it would be for him.

"I was among the first to do the programme," and his decision to discontinue his degree represented an immense sacrifice.

"But it was an easy choice. In fact this programme felt like answered prayer – " an opportunity he had always wanted.

"The chance to refine the foundation I already had, and build upon it; become equipped with the skill and knowledge I needed to transition his business to a bona fide entrepreneurial entity."

He said he didn’t encounter any major challenges inside the classroom, and even earned a few course exemptions. The classroom sessions included courses in crop production and livestock management, and other hands-on courses; supported by actual farming and agriculture at ECIAF.

While he encountered a few hurdles along the way, he remained encouraged by the facilitators and tutors.

"Representatives from the ministry (of agriculture) maintained a presence throughout the programme and kept us updated on the progress. All concerns were readily addressed, and though not perfectly executed at all times, the commitment from the organisers was optimal."

He is among the first cohort to have completed the two-year cycle and successfully graduated.

Thompson has no formal academic background in agriculture, but was raised in a family where subsistence farming was normal. Together with his parents and three brothers, gardening was a standard activity; and one which he enjoyed. Though Thompson spent almost half of his childhood in North America where his late mother was assigned for work, he returned to TT and completed his secondary education at Queen’s Royal College, developed an interest in photography which became his "side hustle" to supplement his full-time job as a clerk in the public service. Once back in TT, gardening continued to be a fixture, and became something he developed a genuine passion for over the years.

"The YAHP programme came to my attention two days before the deadline for registration, and I made quick work of getting the required documents together so that I could be considered," he told Newsday. He got the necessary permission to get time off from work to get into the programme.

In spite of not having had an academic background in the field, Thompson’s excitement at being accepted saw him being deliberate and focused in the classroom sessions. "But the content was not challenging at all because I was interested, excited and passionate,” and never took the opportunity lightly. Thompson said he highly commends the availability of facilitators and mentors, who were open to offering guidance both in and out of the classroom. "The chance to complete this course and possibly get my own business started, contributing to TT’s agri-sector while doing something I love, was like a dream come true." He left the financial security of his full-time job to equip himself for a career that he knew could both be of benefit to TT and provide a platform for him to establish and sustain his own business.

Now Clarke and Thompson are anxiously awaiting word on whether the programme will continue, be adapted, or otherwise. They, like the hundreds of other young people who have embarked on this journey with aspirations of becoming farmers and growing the national agricultural sector, are hopeful that whatever decision is made, there will be some direct communication with the candidates, as has been the case in the past.

They are confident that if given a chance; or possibly an audience with the powers that be, they can help them see the potential that exists in supporting a programme that can turn out productive and professional young farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, who can help in providing food security for TT.