Was the building of Port of Spain worth the structures of race?

Only a pedestal remains where the statue of Christopher Columbus was once stood, on Independence Square, Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE removal of Columbus’ statue from Columbus Square, Port of Spain, on August 6, began a new national conversation.

One which, some academics and concerned citizens argue, requires a critical look at figures publicly venerated.

Cross Rhodes Freedom Project co-director Shabaka Kambon is one of the architects of this new conversation. UWI historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh has also brought alternative perspectives to the new discussion.

The Columbus debate prompted Newsday to take a detailed look with Kambon and Dr Teelucksingh at the country’s statues and monuments, what they mean and/or should mean to the country.

For some, it resonates more deeply with another Independence Day soon to be observed.

Newsday will travel throughout the country with visiting guests to shed light on statues and monuments and the role they play in the changing socio-political climate.Byron Thompson

The first on this journey was Newsday’s examination of the legacy of Sir Ralph Woodford.

Woodford was the fourth British governor of Trinidad.

He created Brunswick Square in the heart of the city which was later named after him.

Woodford was also responsible for building roads, beautifying the city, assisting with the building of its two cathedrals and acquiring the land for the Savannah, the botanical gardens and the site of what is now President's House.

That study took Newsday, Kambon and Teelucksingh to three spots in the capital city: The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square; The Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, Abercromby Street; and Rosary Catholic Church, corner Henry and Park Streets.

It was at the Catholic church’s marble plaque honouring Woodford that Kambon spoke to what he felt was truly Woodford’s legacy.

Documented history records Woodford as TT’s longest-serving governor from 1813-1828.

This country’s National Library credits Woodford with having changed the face of Port of Spain.

Its digital records say, “That was due to a number of land reclamations which he directed, and which went beyond his time.

“The effect of this was the making of South Quay, the first port or wharf to which trading vessels like schooners and lighters and those of similar draught could come. (Those reclamations continued until the late 1830s, after which a better port was fashioned, and because of the growing trade a lighthouse was built in 1842).

“The reclamations also led to the little Spanish Fort, a battery-en-barbette which was on an off-shore rock when the British came, being brought right up to the mainland. This was Fort San Andrés.”

However, Kambon thinks that Woodford should be better remembered for the racist demarcations that still exist in TT to this day.

The plaque read: “To the memory of Sir Ralph James Woodford, Baronet. Governor of the colony and founder of this church who was born on the 21st July 1784 and died on the 16th May 1828.

“The inhabitants of Trinidad deeply sensible of the substantial benefits which his long administration of the government conferred upon the colony and of the irreparable loss which they sustained by his death have caused this monument to be erected as a lasting memorial of his many public and private virtues and of their respect and gratitude.”

Teelucksingh began the discussion by asking how the city had honoured Woodford so much.

Woodford’s recorded narrative begins with the 1808 fire which destroyed Port of Spain. Parliamentary records said, “At that time, it was a sprawling town of wood and shingle, which had grown tremendously during the previous 25 years. As a result of this disastrous fire, government brought in legislation with regard to building regulations…”

Woodford rebuilt the city in stone and paved the streets when he came into office in 1813, Kambon said. He also purchased the Queen’s Park Savannah and established the Botanical Gardens.

“He is celebrated within both churches (Catholic and Anglican) because he would have contributed significantly, either land or resources, some say, from his own pockets,” Kambon said.

However, to Kambon, Woodford was one of the great white supremacists of TT’s history.

“Even in a time when it was okay to own people, his own peers considered him to be a racist,” he added.

Woodford believed in segregation from the womb to the tomb, Kambon said.

“What is going to happen now is a discussion is going to begin about the place of Woodford in our history. Should he continue to be honoured and celebrated? Or should we look at monuments to him critically?” Kambon asked.

Bronet, Teeluckingh said, showed that Woodford was also honoured in Britain.

In discussing Woodford’s virtues, Kambon said he exalted people, in his time, who were exceedingly harsh to people of colour. He said Woodford placed “his foot on the necks” of free coloureds who composed over 80 per cent of the population, at that time.

Port of Spain became a harsh environment for the city’s artisan class during that period, Kambon said.

“We talk about the free coloureds who were involved in slavery but they were in the minority. The majority of them were the artisan class: did all the work on the estates, built things, built the pews (he said pointing to the pews in the Catholic Cathedral)...”

Woodford turned his attention to these people as he saw them as too powerful, too influential and too numerous, Kambon explained.

In the almost 20-minute discussion in the catholic cathedral, Kambon explored Woodford wanting to put people of colour “in their place.”

Woodford had racist curfews, passed laws mandating that all enslaved people and those of colour be off the streets by 10 pm and even had racist economic restrictions.

“He really did everything he could to undermine the economic progress of blacks.” He highlighted that there were people who were on the plantations who looked like Woodford but were people of colour.

“If he knew you had one drop of black blood – you could look white, blond hair and blue eyes – but if he knew, you could not sit down at the same table where he was sitting.”

He said even though the colony needed lawyers and doctors, if Woodford found out that person had black blood, he made it very difficult for them to get a licence to practice.

“He segregated everything,” Kambon said.

Kambon asked if Woodford's accomplishments, infrastructure, legislative, etc, were truly for the modern TT?

“What he did was harden the racial dynamics in the society that affects us up to today”

When Teelucksingh asked Kambon exactly how Woodford did this he took Newsday and Teeluckingh to two more spaces to illustrate his point.

However, it was the final stop on the day’s agenda where Kambon fully examined how Woodford’s racist structures affected TT to this day.

That conversation began with him explaining the significance of Francis De Ridder. Kambon explained that De Ridder was the first coloured Catholic priest in TT’s history.

Because of De Ridder, it took decades before another black Catholic priest was ordained, he added.

De Ridder was struck by the degree of racism in TT during the last three years of Woodford’s rule.

“De Ridder condemned Woodford’s white supremacy and the complicity of the churches. He felt that the hierarchy of the churches were too close to Woodford and they worked hand in hand to create this society.”

Kambon said when De Ridder came from Carenage (where he initially had his mission) he bought the land located at the corner of Henry and Park Streets and established the first desegregated church and school.

The morning's robust discussion ended with both Teelucksingh and Kambon asking why there wasn't a monument honouring De Ridder’s work for a more inclusive Trinidad and Tobago.

Check Newsday’s YouTube channel for more.