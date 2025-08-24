Trinidad and Tobago women volleyballers win CAZOVA gold

TT women's volleyball team at Senior CAZOVA Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo courtesy TT Volleyball Federation -

The Trinidad and Tobago women's volleyball team claimed their ninth Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title by defeating Barbados 3-1 in a thrilling final on August 23 at the Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium Court in Bahamas.

The TT team, balanced with youth and experienced players, were outplayed in the first set by their Bajan counterparts dropping their first set of the tournament 25-23.

It was an intense second set as both teams matched each other point by point. However, the Calypso Spikers pulled away in the end to level the final 1-1 with a 25-23 second set win.

In the third, TT started the better team and enjoyed an early lead. The twin-island republic were spiking away at 19-12, but the Barbadians fought back to tie the score at 24-24. The TT women held their nerve for the next two points to win 26-24 and take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set took a similar pattern of the previous set with TT getting the early lead, but squandering it in the later stages of the set.

TT were on the way to victory, but the Bajans pegged them back and they exchanged set point after set point until the set was tied at 29-29. Once again, TT held their nerve to secure a 31-29 win, sealing victory 3-1.

TT men's team finished the tournament in sixth position after defeating Guadeloupe 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 29-31, 25-20).