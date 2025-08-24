Time for Trinidad and Tobago to become independent from fireworks

The national flag. -

The government’s recent announcement (the cancellation of the Independence Day Parade and state-funded fireworks for replacement by a National Day of Prayer and Reflection) was met with applause by some and dismay by others who see fireworks and "the parade" as Independence Day staples.

Over the years, various individuals and organisations have called for the following: (i) removal of fireworks from the hands of citizens and for TT to have only State-funded displays managed by professionals

(ii) use of silent fireworks only or

(iii) a complete ban on all fireworks.

My perspectives are:

Option (i) is a step forward, but not ideal. Many will argue that if the state is launching a professional firework display from X – Y time in Z place, people nearby will have advance warning and can secure their animals accordingly. However, homeless, wandering, farm and wild animals do not have the "luxury" of being secured indoors and comforted. Additionally, "securing" does not eliminate the trauma caused (to animals and some people) by explosions.

Option (ii): "Silent" fireworks – proposed by the government for private use by citizens with a permit – are also not appropriate if aiming to eliminate widespread trauma caused by loud pyrotechnics.

Many are of the erroneous impression that "silent" fireworks are completely noiseless. The physics required to launch and detonate fireworks renders it impossible for them to be completely noiseless. Google "silent fireworks" to see and hear that, like "traditional" explosives, they too make banging and hissing noises still sufficiently loud to traumatise.

Option (iii), a complete ban on fireworks, is my choice. This will eliminate the following:

1. Traumatising sonic effects

2. Potential related injuries and fatalities (animal and human)

3. Potential damage to properties by fire

4. Wastage of valuable foreign exchange

In response to calls for a total ban, I have seen many reactionary comments on social media: “Well then ban Carnival and loud music trucks. Ban loud fetes/concerts. Ban thunder.”

While loud music is a form of noise pollution and should also be regulated appropriately, its effects are nowhere as traumatising as unexpected, repetitive booms that ricochet wildly throughout the nation on nights of celebration.

In a rapidly-advancing technological world, fireworks come across as being outdated. With artificial intelligence revolutionising countless industries and processes, the limitless black screen of the night sky is the ideal canvas for previously unimaginable (explosion-free) visual possibilities.

Regionally, great examples are being set by other islands; Grenada and Jamaica have both utilised drones to produce stunning celestial displays for national celebratory events.

The cancellation of fireworks for TT’s 63rd anniversary of independence is a symbolic first (and hopefully not last) step in the right direction. It signals the opportunity to become independent of the decades-long stranglehold that coloured explosive pyrotechnics have held over our population.

"No Fireworks" presents a red carpet of opportunity for enterprising citizens to conceptualise and materialise new businesses, skills, products and horizons in the realm of wholesome, innovative celestial entertainment.

On the night of August 31, which of the following might you do?

(a) Detonate "not-silent" fireworks for which you got (or not) a permit

(b) Bemoan the perceived loss of explosive "fun and enjoyment"

(c) Pray for continued peace

(d) Go outside with your pet(s), gaze up at the (ideally) silent, starry night and whisper: “Thank you!”