Teen among five shot in Arouca, women injured in casino fight

The main Entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital -

Two teenagers were among five people shot on August 23, while liming in Arouca.

At around 4.30 am, the group, ranging in age from 18 to 32, was standing near the SWAT Security Service building on Royal Street when a vehicle pulled up alongside them.

A passenger got out and began shooting at them, before getting back into the care which then sped off.

The victims were taken to different hospitals for treatment. At one hospital, doctors listed a 19-year-old victim in satisfactory condition, while a 24-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body was listed as stable.

At another hospital, two other victims, ages 18 and 22, were reported to be in stable condition.

The fifth victim, a 32-year-old man, had to undergo surgery for a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Crime-scene investigators found six spent 9mm shells at the scene and police have canvassed the area to find CCTV footage.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and PC Bristol of the Arouca Police Station has been assigned to investigate the incident.

In an unrelated incident later than night, two women were left injured after a fight at a casino in Port of Spain.

A 25-year-old woman was gambling at Deuces Casino on Independence Square when she got into an altercation with a 34-year-old woman.

The 34-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife from her bag during the fight and the other woman picked up a bottle to defend herself.

She stabbed the older woman in her leg and hit her on the head before leaving the casino.

The younger woman was taken to the Central Police Station where she filed a report while police took the other woman to the Port of Spain General Hospital.