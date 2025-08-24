Sport minister discusses development plan for school track and field

President of the Secondary School Track and Field Association (SSTFA) Joseph Brewster, from left, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs (MYSA) Phillip Watts and vice-president of SSTFA Dern Rodriguez. - Photo courtesy MYSA

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, recently met with officials of the Secondary School Track and Field Association (SSTFA) to discuss the future of the sport's season and strategic initiatives to further develop youth sport in TT.

President of the SSTFA Joseph Brewster and vice-president Dern Rodriguez, represented the local sporting body.

The track and field season is scheduled to run from September 2025-March 2026, with competitions divided into two phases. The first phase, from September-December, will include the Middle-Distance League featuring 5K cross-country runs, with three events hosted in Trinidad and two in Tobago.

A central point of discussion was the Trinbago Schools Relay, a signature event that will welcome international teams to compete alongside local athletes, showcasing the talent and potential of the nation’s youth on a broader stage. Brewster also provided updates to Watts on ongoing collaborations with key stakeholders and partners supporting the association.

Watts emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening pathways for young athletes, noting that the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will engage its technical teams to develop a comprehensive master plan. This plan will align all stakeholders under a unified vision to ensure that student-athletes not only excel in competition, but also benefit from wider opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“We want to create an environment where every athlete has the opportunity to be successful,” Watts said. “The ministry stands ready to provide full support in developing our young people and building a stronger future for TT through sport.”

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue dialogue with ministry representatives and track and field officials to identify the best strategies for supporting the secondary school system, while advancing national sport development goals.