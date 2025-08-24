RAE heads into 2026 Carnival season with confidence and pride

AS Raechael “RAE” Nancoo-Purcell approaches her seventh year in soca music in 2026, she is looking back on her journey with pride. And not just because of the accolades she has earned, but also overcoming moments of fear and self-doubt. She said she is excited to step into the 2026 Carnival season with confidence and good energy.

Based in the US, the Santa Flora-born singer was dubbed by her fans as the “Sweetheart of Soca.”

And getting a title in the soca industry was a full-circle moment for her, as she gushed to WMN about her adoration for “the Wining Queen of soca” while growing up.

“I loved me some Denise Belfon, hands down. I still do. Her performances were everything," she said in a phone interview on August 20.

“I always considered myself a winer girl, too, so that was something that really resonated with me…It was the way she gave her performances and the way she fixated on this idea of being a wining queen.”

She also admired other female singers like Destra Garcia and Patrice Roberts.

And as much as she loved singing as a child, she said she never thought she would eventually become a soca artiste, too.

In fact, she recently had a candid conversation about this with soca star Lyrikal when they were in Canada.

“I was like, ‘Had somebody told me that I would have been standing here one day with you as a soca artiste, I would not have believed them.'”

She attended the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in the US and said she did genres like jazz and opera, but for fun, she mainly did R&B and pop.

She recalled thinking that her voice may not have been well-suited for soca music because of the singing styles she was accustomed to. But a technical issue at a show she attended helped change her mind.

“I don’t remember what happened, but the music stopped as Patrice Roberts was singing at a fete, and she kept going acapella. And I was like, ‘Wait, no, but she's singing, though. Like, really singing.’ And I think it was that moment something clicked in me, and I said I can do soca music.”

She then thoroughly researched the genre and even sought advice from her cousin, the late, legendary musician Roy Cape. Eventually, she also connected with local songwriter and singer Darryl Gervais, who went on to become her manager.

She has since released several songs, including her breakout track Work It in 2019 on the Toatin Riddim. Other artistes featured on that riddim included Lyrikal, Shal Marshall, Nadia Batson, Nessa Preppy, Dev and Motto.

Over the years, she has released songs like Throw Waist, Whole Day, Chemistry, Closer, Road, Adjust Your Crown and Whining Degree.

In 2023, she won best new artiste at the Afro Caribbean Music Awards in London, and in 2024, she was the second runner-up at the Kari Soca Monarch in Antigua.

Additionally, she has been nominated in the Soca Impact category of the Caribbean Music Awards for three consecutive years: 2023, 2024, and 2025.

She has toured the Caribbean, the US, Canada and the UK and has performed at some major stages as well.

She has opened for Kes The Band in Baltimore, Lyrikal in Boston, as well as at Vibes With Voicey, Uber Soca Cruise and several other events.

Reminded that next year would be her seventh year in soca music, she said, “Wow, that sounds crazy,” with a laugh, as she reflected.

“I’ve learnt so much, especially how to navigate more independently,” she explained.

For instance, she had no clue how to record vocals on her own, or even things like professional makeup ahead of performances.

“These seven years taught me that I'm capable of teaching myself a lot, and that you should not let your craft rely solely on everybody else's hands.

“You have to be able to push your things, you have to be able to create your things, regardless of if there's a studio, regardless of if there's songwriters…”

And as a rising artiste, she said she also learnt the value and importance of networking – something she initially thought may differ from her natural ability to be a “people person."

“I saw networking as being different. But I’ve learnt that it really is just genuine conversations with people, and then it kind of just does the work itself.”

She said she would be nervous at times, but still did it.

“It was difficult for me to reach out (about) airplay on radios and opportunities. I felt like I was having a panic attack, But you really do need your network to include genuine relationships with people, so it was necessary and it helped.”

She said there were also times she would share spaces with major and established soca artistes and be as quiet as possible because she “didn’t want to put her foot in her mouth.

“And I learned that everybody is just a person. Everybody is literally a human being, and saying hi and having conversations is really not that difficult…And the more genuine you are, it’s going to be better received going further.”

She said 2025 has been a journey of “living in her truth,” and 2026 is set to be a year of confidence.

“What I've made RAE mean is Real Authentic Energy, and I really started to really lean into that. And in leaning more into my real, authentic energy, I have come to a space where I have never been this confident in my career that I am now. And I think that it has been reflected in my (recent) performances. I think it has been reflected in the music.

“I have heard from people that something seems different (about me), something they can't pinpoint. But I know what it is. I know for me, I'm leaning more into my truth and getting more comfortable being my authentic self.”

Her first single for Carnival 2026 is titled Love Language and was released on July 14.

Written by Darryl Gervais and Brandon Anthony, and produced by Chippy G and DJ Quest, the song proclaims that feteing is her love language.

She sings, “I getting on bad, real bad, when I surrender to the music ‘cause feteing is meh love language.”

She said she is looking forward to performing the tune at events in TT next year.

Whenever she steps on to a stage, she said she focuses on the fact that she’s there to entertain and help others have a good time.

“There’s a lot of aspects to it. You’re there to entertain, you have to pay attention to the crowd, who’s giving you energy, what side is engaging, what are they doing…And to some degree, it’s natural and just sort of becomes muscle memory in a sense.”

A lover of Carnival, she also plays mas annually. She recalled the first time she heard one of her songs blasting from the speakers on a big truck.

“It was actually for Caribana, for Toronto's Carnival. They played Whole Day. And I don't even know how to put into words what the feeling is.

“It just is a feeling of happiness, of course, but also pride. You feel like you're not doing this in vain, like you're being heard, you're being seen. The music is touching somebody, somewhere. And those to me are like those moments where you're kind of reassured and keep pushing.”

She has since heard her music at TT Carnival as well. Moments, she said, made her feel even more proud.

For the upcoming season, she said she will focus heavily on the groundwork as usual, but is hoping for bigger opportunities.

“I want to see bigger stages. I want to see just bigger platforms, bigger moments.”

“I am also working on an EP that is something that I would love to hopefully get out in 2026.

And also putting on, while it might be small, I'm looking into putting on (a show) of my own in the near future, whether it be the end of this year or sometime next year,” she added.

She said she always pushes her music 150 per cent and “no matter what…

“And that is something I will continue to do.”

