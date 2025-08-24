Princes Town pensioner raped during home invasion

A Princes Town pensioner was raped during a home invasion on August 23, after she awoke at around 1.30 am and found a Spanish-speaking man in her house armed with a knife.

The woman, a 65-year-old retired principal, told police she went to bed around 9 pm on August 22, but was awakened by a noise and saw a man standing in her bedroom.

The suspect walked toward the woman and started touching her body before forcing her to engage in sexual acts with him.

When he was done, he escaped through a door on the eastern side of the home.

The victim then checked and saw the rest of her home was ransacked, and noticed several signs of forced entry into her home.

A metal burglar-proof gate had been bent, and the glass door at the eastern side of her house had been left open.

She then tried to find her cellphone to call the police but realised it was missing along with other items.

She used land line to call the police and Princes Town CID officers responded quickly.

After interviewing the victim, they searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

The woman was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility, where doctors found cuts and bruises consistent with assault.

Authorities continue to follow up on leads as they work to identify the suspect and bring closure to the case.