Powerful Pollard sets tone, TKR ease past St Lucia Kings

Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six during the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against St Lucia Kings at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on August 23. Photos by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images - Randy Brooks - CPL T20

Big-hitting by former captain Kieron Pollard (65 off 29 balls) and a sloppy catching display by reigning champs St Lucia Kings helped Trinbago Knight Riders get an 18-run win when the teams met in their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Beausejour, St Lucia, on August 23.

Sent to have first strike by the Kings, the four-time champions TKR posted a formidable score of 183 for seven. It was a total the belligerent Pollard deemed to be below par at the halfway mark.

The hosts had a solid start in reply, as the pair of Johnson Charles (47 off 37) and Tim Seifert (35 off 24) took them to 60 without loss in the powerplay as they formed a 74-run opening stand. However, after Andre Russell (two for 38) got the wicket of Seifert in the ninth over, the versatile and experienced TKR attack stalled the Kings’ charge and also picked up timely wickets in the middle overs.

The dangerous Charles was undone by the guile of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq (two for 20) in the 12th over, with Roston Chase (12) being trapped lbw by Akeal Hosein (one for 41) in the subsequent over to leave St Lucia on 94 for three.

At that stage, the game was still in the balance as the Kings required 90 from 47 balls while they had in-form Australian batsman Tim David at the crease. In the 15th over, though, David’s innings was cut short for ten when he was adjudged to have edged a Mohammad Amir (one for 32) ball through to TKR skipper Nicholas Pooran upon review. David was left bewildered by the decision which saw St Lucia slip to 113 for four after 14.3 overs.

With 69 needed off the last five overs, the Kings needed a grandstand finish to try and take them over the line. However, there were to be no late heroics for coach Sammy’s 2024 champs as Pooran’s charges did the business to restrict the hosts to 165 for six.

South Africa’s Delano Potgieter chipped in with 24, while Ackeem Auguste (20 not out off nine) played a cameo to finish the innings.

Pooran was pleased with his team’s attention to detail as they landed a second win on their three-game road trip.

“We understood the conditions here at the Daren Sammy venue. Last game, we spoke about how we played the different phases of the game and what was really important for us was that every individual took that responsibility of their position,” Pooran said, at the post-match briefing.

Pooran offered high praise to New Zealand opener Colin Munro and the evergreen Pollard, whose 14th CPL fifty gave TKR the impetus they needed to post a strong total.

Pollard struck six sixes and four fours in his innings and even hit Kings skipper David Wiese (one for 43) for three straight sixes to start the 17th over.

“Pollard is not selfish. He's a man who prides himself on performances. He's obviously one of the leading scorers in T20 cricket,” Pooran said, of Pollard’s impact.

“He's really consistent on and off the field. He prides himself on playing the situation as much as possible. I feel that’s one of the main reasons for his success…he’s setting the tone for us.”

Earlier, TKR rode their luck as the aggressive Munro was dropped twice in his innings of 43 off 30. Meanwhile, Pollard was put down by Tabraiz Shamsi off the very first ball he faced in the 11th over.

After slipping to 78 for three with Munro’s dismissal, Pollard and a relatively reserved Pooran (34 off 30) put on 82 for the fourth wicket in a stand which ultimately shifted the momentum TKR’s way before St Lucian McKenny Clarke struck two sixes in the final over.

The victory took TKR up to four points and third on the six-team table, with the Kings (three points) in fifth spot.

TKR returned home on August 24 ahead of their five-match home leg that bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on August 27 with a battle against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

“This is the most exciting time in the year for us,” Pooran said. “Most importantly, we're coming back to TT. We know our fans are waiting for us and we're going to see you at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. We're coming to entertain you guys.”

Summarised scores:

TKR 183/7 (20 overs) (Kieron Pollard 65, Colin Munro 43, Nicholas Pooran 34; Keon Gaston 2/38) vs ST LUCIA KINGS 165/6 (20 overs) (Johnson Charles 47, Tim Seifert 35, Delano Potgieter 24, Ackeem Auguste 20 not out; Usman Tariq 2/20, Andre Russell 2/38). TKR won by 18 runs.