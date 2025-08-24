Northern Football Association holds successful Under-13 screening session

Action during Under-13 football screening, hosted by the Northern Football Association at the St Joseph's Convent Ground, St Clair, on August 17. - Photo courtesy BCreative

The Northern Football Federation (NFA) hosted the first official Under-13 national screening under the TT Football Association's (TTFA) High Performance programme at the St Joseph’s Convent Grounds, St Clair, on August 17.

The event marked a significant milestone in identifying and developing elite football talent in the North Zone.

"The screening welcomed over 70 of the most promising Under-13 boys from across the zone and was closely observed by TTFA’s High Performance staff, including assistant coaches Keith Williams and Dwayne Davis, along with team manager Kwesi Peterson," a NFA media release said. "Their presence underscored the importance of this initiative in shaping the future of TT’s football."

One of the standout features of the event was the use of digital technology for player registration. All players were required to register online ahead of the screening, providing key information such as preferred playing position, club affiliation and emergency contact data.

The NFA has since compiled the data into a centralised player database, which will serve as a long-term resource for identifying and monitoring potential talent within the zone. This digital-first approach highlights the federations’s commitment to modernising youth football development through the effective use of technology.

The TTFA is satisfied praised the north zone for its professionalism during the screening.

In a letter addressed to NFA general secretary Mark Benny, the TTFA staff lauded the zone for its execution.

Williams, Davis and Peterson all gave their thoughts on the training.

“This was a very organised screening, and one we can take a lot away from for future screenings,” Williams said.

Davis echoed the sentiment, emphasising the favourable conditions.

“The field was playable, and the conditions were ideal, which allowed the boys to give a good account of themselves.”

Peterson described the day as a “well-prepared and efficiently managed event,” highlighting the smooth registration process, constant communication, and the provision of water and amenities for players and staff.

The day’s activities were further elevated by the presence of a professional videographer and photographer – Dirk Allahar of Bcreative-Designs. He captured both ground-level and aerial footage and high-resolution photography of the matches. The visuals will serve as crucial tools in the player evaluation and selection process for the Under-13 High Performance Programme.

Peterson confirmed the second official screening is scheduled for September 7, where shortlisted players will have another opportunity to demonstrate their abilities.

The NFA extends its appreciation to the TTFA’s High Performance team for their guidance and partnership and remains committed to developing world-class talent that can represent TT on the global stage.

“These initiatives reflect our shared mission – to elevate grassroots football through structure, opportunity and excellence,” said Benny.

NFA season kicks off

The NFA season will begin on August 24 with two exhibition matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field. In the first match, Cantaro FC will face Seekers FC at 6 pm and in the second game, Laventille FC will battle Guerreros FC at 8 pm.

A DJ will add more excitement to the day's proceedings, along with steelpan and a special guest.